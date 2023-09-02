Sandown Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Sandown where Heredia entered the Breeders' Cup picture.

Breeders' Cup in the mix for Atalanta heroine Heredia Heredia earned a potential first tilt at Group One level ahead of a spell going on her travels over to America after finally opening her account at Pattern race level when coming from last to first in the in the Virgin Bet Atalanta Stakes. Having provided owners St Albans Bloodstock Limited with one of their finest moments in last year’s Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot, little had gone right for the Dark Angel filly since that day before securing a first Listed win at Haydock Park last time out. Anchored at the rear of the field by Sean Levey the 5/2 favourite, who had been beaten in her two previous Group races, still had plenty to do rounding the home turn in the mile Group Three prize with more horses in front of her than behind. Gradually winding into top gear, the four-year-old filly steadily began to pass her rivals before sweeping to the front inside the final furlong to defeat Queen For You by three-quarters of a length to give Levey his first winner at the course in more than three years.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Hannon said: “She was drawn 10 of 10 which makes things a lot more difficult. I don’t think they went overly quick, although I haven’t seen the time, and he (Sean Levey) had to come a bit wide. After her last run I thought she would run very well. She is clearly in the form of her life, and she has never been moving better. She was a little bit of a madam before the gates today. We were talking about some of the big races in America and she has justified going for one or two of those opportunities after this. I thought we would be lucky to win a Listed race earlier in the year, but she has thrived throughout the year. “For St Albans Bloodstock, who bred her, they admitted she gave them one of them one of the best days of their lives when she won at Royal Ascot. She won a Listed race last time and no one was there but they were here today, and it is a great day for them. She looks great, and she almost looks like she will need the race as she is carrying a bit of weight as she is getting older. She was a very fast two-year-old and she won first time and normally if ours do they are pretty good and she has shown that. “She won’t be going stateside until she is a squeezed lemon (over here), but it is up to them and I think they have got try a big one in America in my name before one of those big trainers in America gets her.” Heredia was introduced at 20/1 for the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita in November by Paddy Power, however connections hinted that an outing in the Sun Chariot Stakes, which she needs supplementing for, at Newmarket on October 7th could be up next. Richard Brown, spokesman for St Albans Bloodstock Limited, said: “We will just enjoy this and have a look. There are some American options, but there are also options here. A Sun Chariot might come into the equation. She is not entered in that but after that we could supplement her. We will pitch her in now. I’d say it will either be the Sun Chariot or we will look at one of those American options. “I read that Inspiral is going to go (to the Sun Chariot), which is pretty scary, so we will have to see who is going where and take our time. In America she can quicken and travel off a strong pace and potentially that will suit her. I think she will end up there (America) and we could take her there run her there and leave her there. She keeps stepping up and I would say we would exhaust opportunities here first.”

Dual Identity is away and clear

Identity on track for Cambridgeshire All roads lead back to the bet365 Cambridgeshire for Dual Identity, who took full advantage of a fall in the weights to go one better than 12 months ago in the Virgin Bet Handicap. Out of sorts in his five previous starts this term the William Knight-trained five year old, who finished third in the Cambridgeshire last year, made light work of his opponents in the mile and a quarter contest after routing his rivals by four-and-a-half lengths. Knight said of the 9/2 winner: “His mark has come down and he has run off one pound higher today than he did last year and he was a good second last year. We thought he was in good form at home, but he has just come back down to that winnable mark and he has won so well there today, almost a bit too well. The plan was always to come here and then go to the Cambridgeshire so we will stick to that. That should definitely get him in.”

Maywake first Sandown winner for Orr Oisin Orr can add riding a winner at Sandown Park to his CV after making his first appearance at the track a triumphant one aboard Maywake (13/2) in the opening Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap. Getting a nice tow into the race the Richard Fahey-trained five-year-old appeared to appreciate the drop back to seven furlongs after appearing not to quite see out a mile last time out at Windsor when defeating favourite King Cabo by four lengths.

Orr said: “It is my first ride here so it has already been lucky enough so hopefully we can keep that up. The race went smoothly and I got the run of the race really. I think he enjoys that bit more ease in the ground. He has won well in the end. He went up a good few pounds for winning at Thirsk and we thought maybe the handicapper had him, but that ease in the ground just helps him. “Last time he didn’t really get the mile and dropping back today seemed to work. It is my first run at a season (over here) and last year I came a couple of months into the season. It is going really well. Richard has got lots of nice horses and I’m starting to get a few outside rides which is the main thing. Hopefully we can keep it up.”