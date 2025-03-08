Sandown Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action, reaction and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Sandown Park.

Aintree next for winning Cat Charisma Cat set up a potential trip to the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree next month after atoning for her last time out defeat in the British Stallion Studs EBF Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race. The daughter of Nathaniel surrendered her unbeaten record when getting going all too late in a Listed contest at Market Rasen on her last start, however she was not to be denied at the same level on this occasion. Weaving her way through rivals up the home straight in the two mile prize the well supported 7/4 favourite was not for catching when sent on by Tom Cannon with the pair passing the post with a length and three quarters to spare.

King said: “She didn’t seem to handle the bends very well, but she has come back on the bridle. She wouldn’t want this ground as it is hard work on the hurdle track. I said to Robert (Waley-Cohen, part owner) that if it wasn’t a Listed race we wouldn’t have run and that we would have waited for Aintree, but we have got away with it. We all felt the one at Market Rasen was one that got away, but she didn’t handle the track at all. She got shuffled well back, but she would have won in another couple of strides. “We made up for it today, and we got a win, and some black type. If we are happy she will go to Aintree. We had her in half way through last season, but she didn’t debut until June at Southwell and she then had a late break. We have always loved her and she has got a great pedigree. I would love a yard full of them by Nathaniel.” Snowden's dramatic journey proves worthwhile Jamie Snowden admitted his tyre changing skills would not pass an F1 test after suffering a blowout on the M3, but Laurens Bay ensured his late entrance at Sandown Park was made worthwhile when coming from the clouds to regain the winning thread. Following a disastrous journey to the Esher track the Lambourn handler looked like his day was going to go from bad to worse when the Youmzain gelding appeared to be fighting a losing battle in the European Breeders’ Fund Betfair ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Final. However, in scenes reminiscent of Hewick’s success, under winning rider Gavin Sheehan, in the 2023 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase the 33-1 chance came from another parish up the run in having looked likely to be pulled up before the second last. It looked as though the £80,000 contest was going to go the way of either eventual runner-up Off The Jury or Meetmebythesea following a titanic tussle after the last, but both had no answers to Laurens Bay, who swept past both to score by a neck.

Snowden said: “We had a blowout on the passenger side rear tyre on the M3 in the Discovery. We left enough time to get here, but we didn’t account for that happening. There I was fairly dusty and sweaty getting the tyre changed. Put it this way I would not pass an F1 test! It was a bit of a nightmare journey, but it was a great result and that is all that matters. “We had the race on in the car. It wasn’t exactly the plan to be where we were, but he is a horse that does stay well, but he wants soft ground. We ran him at Ascot in January time to qualify and the ground was good and he was completely taken off his feet around Ascot on good ground. “Today, I was worried the ground was drying so the plan was to go forward, but Gav couldn’t go forward. He humoured him around and he hit the hill on the slightly softer ground and stayed on brilliantly. “That has been our plan all along. We will enjoy today and he certainly wants softer ground so if the spring stays around he will be in the field before long. He will be a lovely chaser for next year.” Narragansett sets Mulholland up for big week Neil Mulholland warmed up for the Cheltenham Festival in perfect fashion after Narragansett demonstrated a commendable attitude to land the Betfair Racing Podcasts Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. Having got off the mark over hurdles with a front running success at Plumpton last time out, the gelded son of Inns Of Court doubled his tally over jumps when knuckling down to the task well late on in the two mile test. Victory looked to be heading the way of Galactic Charm, who having disputed the lead for much of the race with Lucky Bere, was sent into a clear advantage as the field crossed the penultimate flight. However, after putting in a good jump at the last the 85-40 favourite soon found plenty of momentum behind him to reel in Galactic Charm in the closing strides before going on to secure victory by three quarters of a length.

