Sandown Saturday: De Rasher Counter seeking veterans glory

Emma Lavelle feels it would be a ‘great achievement’ if stable stalwart De Rasher Counter could continue his recent revival in form at Sandown Park on Saturday by securing a first success in more than four years in the series final of the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase.
The popular 12-year-old will bid to get his head in front for the first time since landing what was then the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Newbury in November 2019, when contesting the £100,000 feature at the weekend.
After finishing a long way adrift of Good Boy Bobby on his return to action at Chepstow in October the gelded son of Yeats was only two lengths behind the same rival when the pair filled first and second in their latest clash over course distance in November.
And although Lavelle has slight concerns about the ground at the Esher course she remains keen for De Rasher Counter to take his chance having been pleased with his effort in defeat on his most recent start.
Lavelle said: “He has just turned 12 and we are probably not going to get many more chances to have a crack at a race like this. He wouldn’t want the ground heavy, but I’d say we will take our chance as he seems in good order.
“He ran well at Sandown last time and he ran with a lot of enthusiasm. I think he had just been looking after himself a bit as I think it took him a bit of time to get over running over the Aintree fences in the Grand National and in the Becher Chase.
“He was just giving his fences too much daylight and I think the last day was the first day where he looked much happier. He was very slick and quick with his jumping, and he looked like he loved it. The cheekpieces definitely helped him last time as well.
“If it was not for the ground I’d be very excited for him. If it was heavy we would have to have a re-think, but as things stand he is more likely to run than not run. I think winning this would have to be up there with his Ladbrokes Trophy win as it would be a great achievement at his age.”
While De Rasher Counter has given his owners the Makin’ Bacon Partnership some memorable days for Lavelle it will always be his victory in the Ladbrokes Trophy that will live longest in her memory.
She added: “I’ve got a picture in the office of him and Paisley Park from the meeting they both won at Newbury which the staff did for us and it says If Carlsberg Did Racing. It was the most extraordinary weekend with Paisley Park winning the Long Distance Hurdle on the Friday and De Rasher Counter winning what was then the Ladbrokes Trophy on the Saturday.
“Those big handicaps are so hard to win, but he has turned up every season, except when he was out injured. He is the most incredible character with a massive personality. He has been very special to us as he has been around for a long time.”
Although De Rasher Counter is now in the twilight of his career Lavelle insists any talk of retirement will be put on hold if he continues to perform well on the track.
Lavelle said: “If he continues running well and looks like he has the fire still in his belly then we will keep on going as they are a long time retired. If he looks like he has had enough then so be it and he will be retired to do a different job as he has been a star for us.
“He is an unusual character so it would need someone who knows what they are doing to take him on as he is not very patient. He is a cheeky little monkey, but he would do anything for a Polo!”
