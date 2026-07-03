Sandown review: Reports, reaction and free video replays on day one of Coral-Eclipse Weekend

Bint blasts to Dragon victory

Richard Hughes looks to have unearthed another promising sprinting filly after Bint Archange (10/1) roared to success in the Listed Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown on Friday.

The two-year-old finished stone last in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot but she bounced back to form here under Ryan Moore, hitting the front two furlongs out and holding on well.

A Bear Affair (4/1 co-favourite) ran on well for second for Richard Hannon and Sean Levey with Miss Lizzy (11/2) third for Charlie Fellowes and Paddy Bradley.

Hughes said: "It was character building stuff [after Royal Ascot].

"We brought her home after and she was clean as a whistle, so I was scratching my head. We were going to go to France but this race cut up, she did a little zip over two and a half in the morning and I was really pleased with what I saw.

"Maybe she was in season at Ascot but we didn't see any physical signs.

"Ryan said she jumped a little slow, normally she's aggressive from the gate, and halfway the leader couldn't lead her anymore, but she does stay very well.

"I'd imagine she'll go [to Newbury for the Weatherbys Super Sprint next] and she'll have a big chance in it."