Sandown review: Reports, reaction and free video replays on day one of Coral-Eclipse Weekend

A review of the action from Sandown Park on Friday afternoon.
Bint blasts to Dragon victory
Richard Hughes looks to have unearthed another promising sprinting filly after Bint Archange (10/1) roared to success in the Listed Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown on Friday.
The two-year-old finished stone last in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot but she bounced back to form here under Ryan Moore, hitting the front two furlongs out and holding on well.
A Bear Affair (4/1 co-favourite) ran on well for second for Richard Hannon and Sean Levey with Miss Lizzy (11/2) third for Charlie Fellowes and Paddy Bradley.
Hughes said: "It was character building stuff [after Royal Ascot].
"We brought her home after and she was clean as a whistle, so I was scratching my head. We were going to go to France but this race cut up, she did a little zip over two and a half in the morning and I was really pleased with what I saw.
"Maybe she was in season at Ascot but we didn't see any physical signs.
"Ryan said she jumped a little slow, normally she's aggressive from the gate, and halfway the leader couldn't lead her anymore, but she does stay very well.
"I'd imagine she'll go [to Newbury for the Weatherbys Super Sprint next] and she'll have a big chance in it."
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Sall all class in the Gala
Sallaal (4/5 favourite) backed up his deeply impressive Epsom handicap win with a good victory in the Listed Davies Insurance Solutions Gala Stakes under Ray Dawson.
In a deep edition of the Gala the 119-rated Sallaal led home the 114-rated Persica after grinding his way to the front up the Sandown hill after taking a lead from Boiling Point.
The well-bred son of Frankel travelled well and while he took a while to get into overdrive once asked the question two from home he was a length-and-three quarters too good for Persica at the line.
Dawson said: "His last run was brilliant and today off a slower gallop, in more of a tactical race, he was able to adjust. He's shown his class which is great.
"There was a bit of a scrimmage early on, but that shows his maturity. He's beginning to trust the game a lot more and he retains the hood for a reason."
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Lazy makes all for Marathon prize
Lazy Griff won the Coral Marathon over two miles by making all under Billy Loughnane for Charlie Johnston at odds of 4/7.
Second to Lambourn in the 2025 Betfred Derby, this was just his third start since then but he revelled in the front-running tactics over two miles in a small-field race that suited him perfectly.
Once he saw off Paradius it was left to Lady Vivian to lay down the final challenge, but she never looked like overhauling the leader and she was two-and-three quarter lengths adrift at the line, a neck in front of the third.
Paddy Power went 16/1 from 20s about Lazy Griff for the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on July 28.
Loughnane said: "He's very well named, he was racing lazily throughout. I'd love to have got a lead on him but he knuckled down well.
"He was idling up the straight the whole way, I wouldn't be afraid of the two miles, a different set up and you would've seen a different performance.
"It's a tough division, but he's a quality horse and it will be interesting to see if he can compete with those horses."
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