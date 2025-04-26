Sandown review | Il Etait Temps sparks Mullins Celebration

The latest reports from Sandown as Il Etait Temps landed the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase for Willie Mullins.

Il Etait Temps sinks Jonbon Willie Mullins produced a superb training performance to all but seal the trainers' title as Il Etait Temps (9/2) defied a 359-day absence to land the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase. The grey had been off all season but ridden patiently by Danny Mullins he cruised into the contest and had Jonbon's measure before the last. A good jump at the final fence sealed matters and he roared up the hill for an emphatic five and half length success with Jonbon having no excuses in second. The win extended Mullins' lead in the title race to over £100,000 and effectively handed him a second successive UK trainers' title.

Mullins takes pole position with Oaksey one-two

Gaelic Warrior winning at Sandown

Gaelic Warrior (5/6 favourite) made the most of a straightforward task to win the bet365 Oaksey Chase, in the process giving his trainer Willie Mullins the upper hand in the bid to become British Champion Trainer. Ridden with supreme confidence by Paul Townend, the class act in the Grade 2 line-up was left with an easier assignment when main market rival Pic d’Orhy was pulled up before halfway. After creeping into contention before the Pond fence, Gaelic Warrior breezed past front-running stablemate Classic Getaway and won readily despite a less than fluent leap at the final obstacle. Fellow Closutton inmate Appreciate It (16/1) ran on well from off the pace to take second spot from Ga Law (28/1) who was third. Mullins told Racing TV: “I didn't mind the ground and the trip it was just whether he had recovered from Aintree okay. Timewise we would rather have gone to Punchestown. “We will have an open mind for where he goes in the future, we might head to the King George VI Chase next year. “He jumps to his right a bit but he’s won everywhere and I don’t get as caught up in whether he jumps right or left as much as other people.”

Moores land the opening two handicaps at Sandown

Give It To Me OJ (left) wins at Sandown

Give It To Me OJ carried top weight to victory in the opening race on the final day of the jumps season at Sandown. The Gary and Josh Moore-trained four-year-old, who won at 1/25 against two rivals at Huntingdon a week ago but was sent off at 20/1 here for the bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, was never far from the pace set by We’re Red And Blue and Serious Challenge. Caoilin Quinn made his own challenge on the far side and had enough in hand for the horse to make a winning handicap debut from a mark of 137. Mythical Moon (8/1) held every chance at the last but had to settle for second, with Fasol doing best of those to come from off the pace back in third. Serious Challenge held on for fourth (15/2) from the running-on Quantock Hills. Quinn told Racing TV: “He was always big and raw and we always knew that hurdling would make a man out of him and it was some performance to carry top weight there. “They slowed it up coming in and I had to hold onto him as didn't want to get there too early as he's still a bit green when in-front. “It took me until down to the back straight to pull him up!” Josh Moore added: "I discounted him because I thought he had too much weight in a competitive race but the four-year-old allowance helped and you can see what a big horse he is. “We took a chance running him at Aintree for which he went up 15 lb but we thought we’d bring him here and it turned out well. “He jumps fantastically and sees his races out well and I think he’s well handicapped on the Flat – he should have a lot of mileage there. “He’s been quite busy but we will go back on the Flat with him at some point.”

Deja-vu in Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase

Mark Of Gold wins at Sandown

It was a case of deja-vu 30 minutes later as the same combination teamed up with another top-weight winner as Mark Of Gold (11/1) landed the bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase. Never far from the pace set by Mahon’s Glory (14/1), Mark Of Gold jumped well under Quinn and showed plenty of resolution after hitting the front before the final fence. Runner-up Mahon’s Glory battled back on the run-in but had to settle for second, with Inedit Star (10/1) doing best of the rest back in third. Quinn, speaking to Racing TV, said: "This lad is such a superstar and he’s been great for these owners. He’s just so tough and he might not have as much ability as some but he was very tough there after the last. "The ground is a little bit quicker on the chase course but they’re still getting their toe in fine." Gary Moore added: "We love to come here and I’ve been lucky here. "Tough is his middle name, he’s as hard as nails. He’s held his form and never run a bad race, even when he was sixth at Aintree. "The only reason he came here today was because I thought if he was beaten then he might be dropped a few pounds." The win was a filip for Mark Of Gold's owner Stevie Fisher who has Locked-In Syndrome and was watching at home, as Moore explained: "I’ve known him a long time, he was my blacksmith and he’s an amazing guy. He’s unbelievable."