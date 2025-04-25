Sandown review | Fifth Column and Al Aasy on target

A review of Friday's card at Sandown where Fifth Column won the Esher Cup before Al Aasy won the Gordon Richards Stakes.

Al Aasy wins the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes The eight-year-old Al Aasy (15/2) came from off the pace under Jim Crowley to give William Haggas a first winner in the Group 3 bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes. The Godolphin runners Ancient Wisdom and Arabian Crown dictated the fractions which weren’t breakneck, but whilst the latter was weakening when short of room a furlong from home, Ancient Wisdom was rallying well under William Buick. However, Ancient Wisdom (12/1) was unable to fend off the winner who quickened nicely and despite holding his head high, had enough in hand to see off the runner-up by half a length. Almaqam (4/1) stayed on well for third having been short of room when the race developed, while the 11/4 favourite See The Fire held every chance when coming with a good-looking challenge two out but was beaten fair and square at the line.

Maureen Haggas, wife of trainer William, told Racing TV: “We thought it looked a strong renewal but we thought he was in good form as he was fresh at home. He is strong. He bucks and he kicks and he’s a handful. “In the past he has had a few injuries which has indicated his programme but we’ve had him all winter this year and he has benefited from that. Jim [Crowley, jockey] was happy and the mile and a quarter pace suited the horse well and he was really good throughout. He gave him a beautiful ride. “William will have a plan for him but we will see what the weather does, for all he’s versatile with regards to the ground.” The third home Almaqam could now head to Ireland for his next start in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh. Ed Walker, trainer of Almaqam, told Racing TV: “We wanted to be positive but he was a step slow at the gates. “I thought we were going to be last three furlongs out but in the end I’m pleased with an unlucky third. “Tom [Marquand, jockey] thought he would tighten up for the run.It’s been good to get a run into him and I think he will come on for it. “He’s almost too laid back so I just hope today sharpens him up a little bit – he was a bit rusty. “The Curragh looks like it will be perfect for him but we will see what other options are there for him.”

First Esher Cup win for Gosdens since 2010

Fifth Column, ridden by William Buick (right, blue silks)

John and Thady Gosden continued their strong start to the season as Fifth Column continued his progress with victory in the bet365 Esher Cup Handicap. A winner at Kempton on his previous start, the 5/2 favourite was never far away from the early fractions set by recent Musselburgh winner Thunder Wonder and was one of the first to launch a challenge two furlongs from home under William Buick. As a result, the son of Kingman got first run on runner-up Seraph Gabriel (7/2) who was staying on best of all late in the day under Rossa Ryan, providing John Gosden with his first winner in the race since Fallen Idol landed the 2010 renewal. The Lost King (11/2) took third from Thunder Wonder.

Buick, talking to ITV Racing, said: “He’s a big strong boy and I was always happy once I got a bit of cover. “He'll keep progressing and I know he's always been held in high regard at the yard. “The ground was on the slow side but it’s nice ground.” John Gosden, speaking to Racing TV, added: “Gelding has made a difference with this horse, he just couldn't concentrate and would panic. “That’s shown in the race today where he was calmer but he was fully race fit and that's shown today on the ground which is testing. “Hès worked well enough at home and he was our best chance of a winner today. “We will probably stay with a mile for a race like the Britannia. We could run again in-between but we wouldn’t want to get lumped with more weight.”

Ballydoyle strike in the Classic Trial

Swagman wins the Classic Trial at Sandown

Swagman pinched the prize in the bet365 Classic Trial to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a first win in the Group 3 contest since his son Joseph rode Imperial Monarch to land the 2021 renewal. It took a while for the Ryan Moore-ridden winner to master the front-running favourite Windlord (5/4 fav) up the hill but he eventually passed his rival and stayed on well for a three-quarters of a length success. The once-raced Damysus, who was one of the first under pressure, did best of the rest, running on well from his position towards the rear. The winner was quoted at 14/1 (from 40s) for the Irish Derby but doesn’t have an entry in the Epsom Derby, though could be supplemented after this success.

Moore told Racing TV: “He only had three runs last year but his final run at Leopardstown was good and he has done very well from two to three, he’s much stronger. "They went along at a good even pace and he was a bit green in places but he was always getting there and doing what he needed to do. "You could be very positive about what he did today. "He seems to stay well but it doesn’t matter how you ride him as he’s a straightforward horse."

Best of the rest Elsewhere on the Esher card, Tattycoram (11/4) earned a ticket to the Epsom Oaks with an all-the-way success in the bet365 'Wild Card' Fillies' Novice Stakes, while the opening bet365 Handicap over the minimum trip went to the progressive Queen All Star (4/1). Finally, handicap debutant Sing Us A Song (4/1) showed that his opening mark of 85 was a generous one when dictating to his 11 rivals in the closing Nordoff & Robbins Jeff Beck Memorial Handicap.