George Scott believes Rocket Rodney's defeat at Royal Ascot “made a man of him” after watching the talented juvenile deliver a stylish victory in the Listed Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown.

Having seen his number of winners appear to plateau in recent seasons the Newmarket based handler admitted he has emerged from a “tough period” and is now enjoying a solid campaign. Rocket Rodney raced prominently throughout the five-furlong dash and the evens favourite soon quickened away once sent on by Daniel Muscutt before passing the post two and a half lengths clear of Cuban Mistress. The son of Dandy Man was gaining compensation for his defeat in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot in the Listed prize and Scott said: “He is a horse that has shown plenty at home from day one. “We went to Royal Ascot thinking we had a chance of running a big race. To go and bump into Aiden’s horse (Little Big Bear) was obviously frustrating but he got beaten by the better horse on the day. “Ascot made a man of him. Sometimes when they go through that maiden novice system even though they are nice horses they don’t learn that much. He came back from Ascot a different horse and that has reflected in his run today. “I think at Royal Ascot winning is everything but if you have got a young horse to look forward to you can walk away excited as well. I think he will be a better horse with something to aim at. He is one of the most laid back horses I’ve ever trained. He will walk on to the canter in the morning. “He doesn’t do too much unless he is really asked so a strong pace and something to shoot at in the last furlong and a half will suit him better. He had to do a lot of the donkey work today but he finished off his race really well. He put the race to bed quickly. It was a really pleasing performance.”

