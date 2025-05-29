Sandown review and free video replays from Brigadier Gerard night

Wicked a popular winner

Wicked took the required step forward to open his account at the fourth time of asking when swooping late in the Starsports.Bet Handicap.

Having chased home the promising Bedouin Prince on his last start at Newmarket the John and Thady Gosden-trained Kingman colt duly went one better in the opening mile contest.

Buried in the middle of the field for much of the race the 9/2 chance, who cost 600,000 guineas as a yearling, only played his hand late on under James Doyle.

Victory looked to be heading the way of either Lunar Orbit or Rockin’ The Boat with that pair pressing on from early leader Imperial Trooper inside the final two furlongs.

However, neither could match the finishing kick of the Wathnan Racing-owned colt who came with a power-packed late run before going on to score by a length.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer, said: “He ran well at Newmarket last time when he was beaten by a good horse in Bedouin Prince.

“This was his first time in handicap company today and the stiff mile suited him well and James managed to get him there late on.

“His pedigree suggests that the step up to 10 furlongs would suit him quite well and he shapes like that as well. You would think he would benefit from that as well.

“That was only his fourth start today and he is probably just getting the hang of it now, but he is a very laid back horse as you can see he is not too worried after that so hopefully he will take another step forward.

“It depends what the handicapper does with him as those races (at Royal Ascot) are not too easy to get in nowadays, but I'm sure he will get a few pounds for that and we will see where we go.

“He has an exceptional pedigree so you would like to think he is a progressive horse for the future.”