Sandown reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the pick of the action from Sandown, including the Heroes Handicap Hurdle.

Cannon fires on Jax Tom Cannon partnered Jax Junior (9/2) to an impressive victory in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Chase for trainer Lucy Wadham. The two mile contest appeared to be run at a good clip with Haddex Des Obeaux taking them along and confirmed front-running mud lover Classic Maestro never far behind. There was drama in behind with Kotmask departing at the first in the back straight, Hypotenus making a bad mistake at the first Railway Fence and Martator giving Charlie Deutsch no chance at the next. There were still seven in contention at the Pond Fence though with Jax Junior challenging on the outside of Classic Maestro. Jax Junior contested the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last March and that stamina came into play on the climb to the line as the promising young chaser pulled four and a quarter lengths clear of the back to form Classic Maestro; Dr T J Eckleburg was third. Jax Junior was having only his fourth start over fences and first in handicaps having finished fourth of five in the Grade 2 Howden Noel Novices' Chase. Wadham said: “That was really good to see. We were devastated after Ascot when he bled. He wasn’t very well when he came back. We then gave him a second wind operation because we had a feeling we were going to have to do that, but it has done the trick. “Tom said it took him a mile to accept his breathing was good and everything and then he was really good. He stayed very well, but they went a bit quick in front and he picked up the pieces. “I think all the way around at Ascot Tom thought he had everything covered then turning in he went from hero to zero, which is not him as he does stay well. “That was the only time he has bled as far as we know. It (the breathing) can be very connected as there is more pressure on the lungs when they are struggling to breathe. “That was really good to see as he is a really lovely horse and I’m lucky to have him. “He is definitely eligible for a handicap at Cheltenham now and that was part of the plan and we will definitely be looking at those. On better ground he would probably go two and a half miles and on less good ground we might go two miles, but we will see. “He is in the Arkle, and the owners are quite keen to be in that. That will be one of the smaller fields of the meeting. I would probably go the handicap route, but they are braver than me.”

Cheers for Norn Harry Derham produced a cool ride aboard Norn Iron (11/4) in the Virgin Bet A Good Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. Lylian, the outsider of five, had raced with enthusiasm and was still in front at the Pond Fence but Risk De Pluie was on his quarters on his outside. Norn Iron was just in behind and found himself short of room on the inside as the field straightened for home. The trio, with Rip Wheeler just in behind, raced towards the second last which Lylian took in front before his earlier exertions told. Norn Iron, in contrast, was full of running on the inside in a first time tongue tie and soon left his rivals trailing. The winning distance was five and a half lengths with Risk De Pluie next to cross the line.

Charlie Jewell, assistant to trainer Harry Derham, said: “He ran a really good race behind a really well-handicapped horse at Warwick on his first start over fences. Windsor last time was possibly not his track, but I don’t think he ran a bad race. “I thought it was a good step forward today as he jumped really well. Harry gave him a lovely ride and we have been waiting for him to do that over fences. “Harry said he really enjoyed the ground and I thought his jumping was key today. We were confident of a good run, but I’m not saying we were coming here thinking we would win. “He has been in good form and he never runs a bad race. Hopefully that will breed a bit of confidence into him and Harry said that is his trip.”

Four-timer for Bollin Thou Sean Bowen helped offset some of the £400 he had to fork out for a last ditch ticket back from Ireland after helping Bollin Thou rattle up a four-timer in the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at Sandown Park. The reigning champion jockey was scheduled to ride at Leopardstown, however after that meeting fell victim to the weather the 28 year-old hot footed back to England to take up three rides at the Esher track. And he wasted no time in hitting the back of the net when teaming up with former weighing room colleague turned trainer Nick Scholfield to steer the 6-4 favourite to glory by two and a half lengths from Hot Goddess. Bowen, who took over the ride from Harry Cobden, said: “My flight was delayed last night and I got to bed at 2am this morning. I woke up to Olly Murphy ringing me saying Leopardstown is off so get your arse over here! “I had a 10am flight and literally got here half-an-hour before the race. It was worth it anyway. I had plenty of time that end, but not this end. “I just got a seat this morning and it cost me an absolute fortune so it was a good job I rode a winner! It cost me four hundred pounds, but I’m going back out there tonight.”

Equally delighted with the display was Scholfield, who having celebrated numerous winners at the track during his days in the saddle was tasting his first success at the course in his new role in the two and a half mile contest. The Lambourn handler added: “This is special. He started off low marks and we were scratching our head at the beginning of the season, but he is on a roll. “That was horrible ground and I was thinking that is his fourth run on the trot and would he get away with it, but Sean gave him a lovely ride as always. To complete a four-timer at Sandown Park on Saturday is lovely. “He toughed it out, and he would be better on better ground over further, but it seemed the right race to come for. “I think I might have got a few speeding fines (for picking Sean up) and I might be regretting it in a month’s time! I would have loved to have used Harry, but Sean had won on him three times and it seemed logical to keep him on.”

Crackerjacque crushes rivals Crackerjacque (13/8 joint-favourite) took his career record to three wins from six starts in the Virgin Bet Supports Safe Gambling "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. A ready winner at Fontwell on his hurdling debut, Crackerjacque was last of five behind No Drama This End in the Grade 2 Challow Hurdle next time but made light of his 6 lb penalty back in grade. Sam Twiston-Davies never allowed leader Ionian too much rope but was keen not to go on too soon, reigning his mount back in the back straight after a fluent leap took him ahead of Ionian. The duo were still first and second jumping the second last and it was then that Twiston-Davies pushed his mount into the lead. A mistake at the last didn't significantly halt his momentum and, although Ionian went down on his shield, Crackerjacque always had his measure, winning by a length and three quarters.

It was a notable winner for trainer Anthony Honeyball who said: "That takes us to 40 for the season, good strike rate and we're up to about £700,000 in prize money; we've had a great season." Of the winner, he added: "Bred by the Frost family, they've bred so many winners including Sam Brown and he's out of a sister to Sam Brown. "We've had a lot of winners through the Frost family and he's another nice horse. "I really like him for next season, chasing. I think he's a bit soft still at the minute, a bit weak as you saw over the last two hurdles when it got a bit tough, he's a big horse to get himself out of the way and I think that's where he found it hard work. "But like I say, a nice chaser for next season."