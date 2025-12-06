Sandown reports, reaction and free video replays

More for Moore team as Hurricane blows in

Seven races into the Betfair Tingle Creek Festival, Gary and Josh Moore saddled their fourth winner as Hurricane Pat sauntered to victory in the Listed Betfair Exchange Claremont Novices' Hurdle, the opening race on Saturday.

Sober Glory was sent off the 4/7 favourite to follow up his smooth Chepstow debut success over timber but jumping the second last it was clear he was beaten.

However in sharp contrast Caoilin Quinn had a double handful aboard the 7/2 winner who was soon in front on the stands’ side.

From there it was just a question of how far he’d win by and the answer at the line was five-and-a-half lengths, unextended, from Soldier Reeves.

The sponsors and Paddy Power gave Hurricane Pat a 25/1 quote for the Sky Bet Supreme.