Hurricane Pat saunters to victory at Sandown
Hurricane Pat saunters to victory at Sandown

Sandown reports, reaction and free video replays

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat December 06, 2025 · 40 min ago

A review of the action, post-race reaction and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Sandown.

More for Moore team as Hurricane blows in

Seven races into the Betfair Tingle Creek Festival, Gary and Josh Moore saddled their fourth winner as Hurricane Pat sauntered to victory in the Listed Betfair Exchange Claremont Novices' Hurdle, the opening race on Saturday.

Sober Glory was sent off the 4/7 favourite to follow up his smooth Chepstow debut success over timber but jumping the second last it was clear he was beaten.

However in sharp contrast Caoilin Quinn had a double handful aboard the 7/2 winner who was soon in front on the stands’ side.

From there it was just a question of how far he’d win by and the answer at the line was five-and-a-half lengths, unextended, from Soldier Reeves.

The sponsors and Paddy Power gave Hurricane Pat a 25/1 quote for the Sky Bet Supreme.

Sunset continues Tizzard hot-streak

Joe Tizzard is another trainer in great form at present and he too barely had a moment of concern as 11/8 favourite Sunset Marquesa landed the Betfair Supports Racing With Pride Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

She was in complete control from the penultimate flight of hurdles under Brendan Powell and was home and hosed following two more sound leaps.

She went on to score by six-and-a-half lengths from Shantwopointfive without being asked a serious question.

