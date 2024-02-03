Sandown Park Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Sandown Park.

Opera star does the donkey work Peking Opera (13/8 joint-favourite) won the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Novices' Hurdle for trainer Gary Moore and jockey Niall Houlihan. The winner had finished fourth in the Irish Derby for Aidan O'Brien and belied a market drift on his hurdling debut. The seven runners were closely grouped straightening up for home - albeit some were going markedly better than others - but it was the two market principals who drew clear heading to the final flight. The Good Doctor, conceding lumps of weight to his four-year-old rival, briefly hit the front but Peking Opera stretched out pleasingly on the rising ground to win by a length and three quarters. There were six and a half lengths back to Blue Universe in third.

"I was expecting him to run very, very well," said Moore, "but I always worry. I've had two horses run in this race the last two years, good horses, and they've both got beat and I thought this was going to be the third time. "Very lazy workhorse at home, I couldn't believe it - he's a different horse on the track - I could work him with a donkey at home and he'd work with it, he'd be quite happy to work with it; so we've played that game with him anyway. He's always loved his jumping, the more we've schooled him, the more he enjoys it and I think it's turned him round. "Niall was told not to hit the front until the last and he had to hit the front early. I brought him to a stiff track as I thought with his flat form he probably wanted a stiff two mile but I'm just going to change things now - I think he's got the pace - and I'll put him away for the Adonis." When asked on Racing TV if the JCB Triumph Hurdle would be on the agenda if all goes well at Kempton, Moore responded: "Absolutely, definitely. "The boys bought the horse to enjoy it and hopefully they will. I would never have bought one from where he came from; he (Ryan) killed me, he went mad at me, 'what you doing?'." Not everyone was taken with the performance as Betfair Sportsbook pushed Peking Opera out to 33/1 from 20s for the juvenile crown at the Cheltenham Festival.

Jingko Blue makes light of top-weight It would be no surprise to see Jingko Blue (16/5 favourite) contesting graded races in the near future after a smooth victory under top-weight in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Novices' Handicap Hurdle. A winner between the flags in Ireland, Jingko Blue was beaten at oods-on on debut for Nicky Henderson before securing a narrow success at Newbury over two and a half miles. Easy to back again, he moved through the race well but wasn't always fluent at his hurdles. However, his task was made easier with main market rival Onethreefivenotout not looking happy from a long way out and Jingko Blue pulled his way to the front going strongly for James Bowen with the pair pulling right away from the field after the last. Titan Discovery was six lengths adrift in second and there were a further 11 lengths back to Alfie's Princess in third. Sky Bet and Paddy Power (both NRNB) cut the winner to 16/1 (from 25s) for the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair Sportsbook quoting Jingko Blue at 25/1 (from 100s). He is 20/1 with the latter firm for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the same meeting and 14/1 for the three mile contest with both Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

Harper's Brook benefits in dramatic chase There was early drama in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Chase with Saint Segal unseating David Noonan at the first and the loose horse preceded the pace-setting Sacre Coeur out into the country with the remaining three runners well spread out behind. The enigmatic Harper's Brook (4/1) had closed to within a length exiting the Railway Fences and was alongside Sacre Coeur at the Pond Fence with the latter badly hampered by the loose horse who jumped across them. Favourite In Excelsis Deo came to challenge but blundered at the last, unshipping Jonthan Burke, leaving Harper's Brook out in front and, with Ben Jones not needing to apply any pressure, this time Harpers Brook kept galloping all the way to the line having snatched defeat from the jaws of victory twice in his last three starts. His delighted trainer Ben Pauling said: "He's got his head in front which is great because he is a horse with a lot of ability. "We love him to pieces because he is a bit of a rogue but I must admit when we almost got taken out at the Pond Fence, then he almost fell at the second last and then he came back on the bridle. "I could see the Harry Fry horse was going to go with us and I actually thought for once he was finding and then when that fell I was like 'oh God, now we are on our own again'. But it was great to see his head back in front. You have to jump and he did today and he got round and we're thrilled. "Ben is doing great for us in Kielan's (Woods) absence and it's brilliant for him to get winners like this for us and long may it last."