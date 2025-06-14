Sandown Park review, full results and video replays | Town And Country stars

A round-up of the pick of the action from Saturday's meeting at Sandown Park.

Keane scores Scurry thriller Town And Country (5/2) recorded a last gasp success in the BetMGM Scurry Stakes to provide Colin Keane with his first success at Sandown on his first attempt. For much of the closing stages of the listed contest it looked as though Keane would suffer a typical Sandown reverse, Town And Country was all dressed up with nowhere to go on the rail with no room in front behind Hold A Dream and Star Of Mehmas and held in by one on the outside. The room did eventually come and Town And Country, trained by Henry de Bromhead, ate up the ground as the climb to the line found out Star Of Mehmas. On her far side was Hold A Dream and the pair were hard to separate with the naked eye and even the judge's announcement of the result of the photo took some time with the winning distances just a short-head and a neck. It was just a second career win for Town And Country but Keane believes there's more to come, telling Racing TV: "She was keen. Billy [Lee] told me at home she can be keen but I didn't think she'd be that bad and she ended up bringing us into a couple of pockets. "To be fair to her she only got out in the last half furlong so she's done well to win." Keane believes there's more to come from Town And Country and expects her to be able to win at Group level as she progresses, adding: "I think maybe over here, when she gets used to proper sprinting, will actually suit her, the quicker they go the better where she can relax and I think we'll really see the best of her."

Glad tidings Gladius (6/4 favourite) made it two wins from three starts when carrying (joint) top weight to victory in the Download The BetMGM App Handicap. Oisin Murphy always looked comfortable racing one off the rail and in behind the pace aboard Gladius. He bided his time in the straight before asking the Night Of Thunder colt, who was turned over at 1/4 last time, to go and win his race which he duly did with the minimum of fuss, scoring by a length and three quarters. Murphy told Racing TV: "He won on debut and he did lots of nice things. He was beaten the other day under a penalty, the ground was probably too fast. I thought it was genuinely good today; it was definitely not good, good-to-firm yesterday, we had one last night and the grass was quite long. Andrew Cooper, I would imagine, is very surprised with the amount of non-runners [over 20] but sometimes it goes like that. "He's likeable and hopefully he'll go the right way. He did some really nice work at home before his debut and we felt he'd win on debut. He's a horse who, because he was beaten the other day and quite comprehensively beaten, was going into this race under the radar." The winner was trained by Andrew Balding, also on the mark in the opener at York, who has his string in good form heading into Royal Ascot and Murphy was asked what horses he was particularly looking forward to next week. "Wathnan are going to be very strong and they've bought some of Andrew's better two-year-olds but hopefully I'll have some decent rides in the other races. Maybe Asfoora, she runs on Tuesday, and Fox Legacy in the Hunt Cup, he's not a talking horse but he felt like a progressive type when he won at Newmarket; a mile is maybe on the sharp side for him but I won the race last year and the horse, for me, has a similar profile."