Sandown Friday review: Fearby roars to victory in Dragon Stakes

Ed Bethell’s debut season was given another highlight when Fearby ran out a convincing winner of the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown.

Fourth on his debut at Newcastle, in which Royal Ascot winner Perfect Power was just one place in front of him, he was a comfortable scorer at Wetherby last time out. This represented a big step up in class to Listed level, but PJ McDonald was bold on the Havana Gold youngster. Having hit the front at the furlong marker when heading Mojomaker, it was then taking the way he pulled five lengths clear.

Fellow northern raider Kaboo was sent off the 15/8 favourite on the back of a promising debut at Ascot, but found things happening too quickly and finished third behind the 13/2 winner. For Bethell, who only took over from his father, James, at the turn of the year at Thorngill House in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, it was a first stakes win having also won the Spring Mile at Doncaster with Artistic Rifles. “He’s a bonny little horse, but he is going to grow a bit and I’m delighted – he couldn’t do any more than that,” said Bethell. “I came here hopeful he’d run a nice race, but that’s a surprise how we’ll he’s done it. “His work was very good in the spring and he came alive before going to Newcastle, which turned out to be a very good race, and then duly obliged at Wetherby “He’s improved since then, he’s actually been working with Moss Gill’s lead horse, that’s how fast I thought he was. I’m surprised how far he won, but not that he’s won. “I’ll take him home, think about the Molecomb but there’s a race closer to home over six furlongs which might suit better called the Gimcrack. We’ll see, he’s just started to grow so we’ll see what the owners want to do.” He added: “I can’t quite believe how the season is going, the team at home do a wonderful job and I’d be nowhere without them.” Euchen Glen does it again

Euchen Glen bagged his second major prize of the season at Sandown with a clear-cut victory in the Davies Insurance Services Gala Stakes. A surprise winner of the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes over the course and distance in May, Jim Goldie’s charge had since finished a close-up fifth in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot. Conceding 12lb to Ed Dunlop’s promising three-year-old John Leeper, who was last seen finishing ninth in the Derby at Epsom, Euchen Glen (11-4) looked to have his work cut out under Paul Mulrennan, but ultimately got the job done in fine style. The eight-year-old was settled at the rear of the five-strong field for much of the 10-furlong contest, with the free-going Father Of Jazz setting a furious pace and soon building up a substantial lead. The latter was still clear rounding the home turn, but predictably faltered halfway up the straight and Euchen Glen powered down the centre of the track to win comfortably by three and a quarter lengths. Fox Tal filled the runner-up spot, with 5-4 favourite John Leeper ultimately a shade disappointing in third. Mulrennan said: “He’s just a legend of an old horse, it doesn’t matter what trip. He ran a hell of a race at Royal Ascot. “I was happy all the way today but I won’t lie, two and a half from home I looked up and he (Father Of Jazz) did look a long way in front “I was a long way back from a bad draw there otherwise he would have been a lot closer. “The race fell in his lap today. Jim’s horses this season are flying and I seem to have struck up quite a good rapport with him. “Jim isn’t afraid to run his horses over 10 furlongs, a mile and a half, two miles and he gives you confidence when you ride for him. “It’s something they do in Australia quite a bit, but no so much here. I’ve ridden horses here over 10 furlongs that have gone to Australia and won over five furlongs and those that win over seven here can win over two miles over there “Horses aren’t human, you just need to work out what suits them best and get inside their heads – Jim seems to be doing that at the minute. “I was happy all the way today but I won’t lie, two-and-a-half from home I looked up and he did look a long way in front. But as soon as I gave him a squeeze I knew he’d pick them up.” Richard Johnstone, son of owner William Johnstone, said: “He just keeps doing it and we’re delighted. “On the form, I thought the only danger was John Leeper but the one who made the running did us a favour. “He can go from the front so we debated that, but the first two or three races Jim spoke to me and said there’s more juice in the ground than people expect and the front-runners weren’t getting there. It was a last-minute decision for us to change tactics. “With two and a half furlongs to go, I was celebrating. I know the horse and once I saw him progressing, I thought ‘this is it’. “My father bred him and bred Nicholas T and Sir Chauvelin. He’s had a fantastic time with him and he loves bringing them on as foals. “His problem in the past has ruled him out of the Melbourne Cup with the new protocols. Jim is hoping to target the Champion Stakes, the 10 furlongs there – Paul says he likes Ascot and hopefully he’ll get some cut in the ground. The next target will be the 12-furlong Group Three (Queen’s Plate) at Glorious Goodwood on the Friday.”

Red Verdon rolls back the years

Red Verdon registered a 10th career success when coming from last to first in the Coral Marathon at Sandown. Second in the Grand Prix de Paris at his peak, Ed Dunlop’s eight-year-old is not quite the force of old – but he has been a consistent performer in races like this down the years. While he had been without a win since a ParisLongchamp Group Two last July, he signalled a return to form when second at York last time out. Anchored at the rear of the four-runner field by Ryan Moore, the 8/1 outsider came there strongly two out and went on to register victory by a length and a half. “I’m delighted. He’s probably won a stakes race every year and with the greatest respect to the others I thought his price was quite insulting,” said Dunlop. “The ground is on the slow side and he’s proven that he can handle this hill and conditions like this. “I did think we were in trouble at one stage, but they went quite hard and stopped a little in front. “We were in the Northumberland Plate, but chose not to go for that and come here. There is the option of the Silver Cup at York next week, but he’ll have to be in exceptional form to run back so quick. “His optimum trips are two miles and a mile-six. He’s in the Ebor, so we’ll consider that.”