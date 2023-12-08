Sandown Friday review & replays

A review of the pick of the action from Sandown on Friday - day one of the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase meeting.

Castelfort in control Castelfort produced the perfect sales pitch after getting the Chasing Gold Racing Club up and running for the 2023/24 National Hunt campaign when showing plenty of courage in the betting.betfair.com “Introductory” Juvenile Hurdle. The Jane Williams-trained three-year-old demonstrated that stamina is very much his forte when wearing down hurdles debutant Ithaca’s Arrow in the closing strides of the two mile prize to go one better than at Chepstow 55 days ago. Looking booked for second over the final flight the 10/11 favourite, who shares are still available in, was not to be denied after finding extra reserves close to the line before prevailing by a head under David Noonan.

