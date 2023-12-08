Sandown Friday review & replays

A review of the pick of the action from Sandown on Friday - day one of the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase meeting.
Castelfort produced the perfect sales pitch after getting the Chasing Gold Racing Club up and running for the 2023/24 National Hunt campaign when showing plenty of courage in the betting.betfair.com “Introductory” Juvenile Hurdle.
The Jane Williams-trained three-year-old demonstrated that stamina is very much his forte when wearing down hurdles debutant Ithaca’s Arrow in the closing strides of the two mile prize to go one better than at Chepstow 55 days ago.
Looking booked for second over the final flight the 10/11 favourite, who shares are still available in, was not to be denied after finding extra reserves close to the line before prevailing by a head under David Noonan.
Tom Chadney, syndicate manager, said: “We have a maximum of 50 shares in the horse and there are still some available in him. We are thrilled as we have had four seconds this season so far and this is our first winner of the season. Finishing second is great but nothing beats having a winner.
“We were hopeful coming here today as he ran well at Chepstow, and we knew the ground wouldn’t bother him but in these types of races you never know what you are up against.
“I thought he would keep going all the way to the line as he is very tough. This is all a bit of a rehearsal really. When he ran at Chepstow he was very big over his hurdles and he will probably go chasing as a four year old while he will stay a lot further than that.
“He has had two runs now and I imagine he won’t run for another couple of months as that was a hard race today, but we will have a chat with Jane and see what she says. We don’t over race them at this age as we want them to be there at nine years old.”
