The 2021 Derby hero was restricted to only two starts last term, winning at Doncaster's St Leger meeting before chasing home Bay Bridge in the QIPCO Champion Stakes.

He is set for a rematch with his Ascot conqueror who is also entered in the Esher feature along with Adayar’s stablemate Highland Avenue.

Anmaat is expected to make his seasonal return for Owen Burrows and the Shadwell team with Francesco Clemente, Notre Belle Bete and Regal Reality completing the field.

Prospero among Mile entries

My Prospero is among 13 entries for the bet365 Mile on the same card.

William Haggas' charge was third in the aforementioned Champion Stakes on QIPCO Champions Day and will be dropping in trip on Friday.

Frankie Dettori is booked to ride Angel Bleu, William Buick for French raider The Revenant while Chindit, Laurel, Lusail, Migration, Mutasaabeq and Potapova are other notable entries.

O'Brien pair handled Trial entry

Aidan O'Brien has entered Continuous and Greenland for the bet365 Classic Trial.

The former is unbeaten in two starts including a Group Three at Saint-Cloud while his stablemate has the benefit of a run this season, finishing fifth in the Prix La Force at Longchamp

Charlie Appleby could run Zetland Stakes winner Flying Honours and the progressive Local Dynasty, John and Thady Gosden have entered Arrest while Royal runner Circle Of Fire looked an exciting prospect when winning his final start at Salisbury.