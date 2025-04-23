Sandown change schedule to cover title battle between Dan Skelton and Willie Mullins on ITV Racing

Saturday’s bet365 Jump Finale fixture at Sandown will start 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled to ensure fans can watch the conclusion to the trainers' championship live on ITV1.
The seventh and final race on Saturday’s card, the bet365 Handicap Hurdle, was due to start at 5.20 - 20 minutes after ITV Racing go off air - but Sandown Park Racecourse and the British Horseracing Authority have collaborated to bring forward the first race of the day, the bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, from 1.50 to 1.20 and the closing race to a 4.45 start.
Further changes to Saturday’s running order include moving the bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase from the sixth to the second race, the bet365 Oaksey Chase from the second to the third, the bet365 Celebration Chase from the third to the fifth, the bet365 Select Hurdle from the fifth to the fourth, and the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase from the fourth to the sixth.
The changes will ensure ITV Racing’s 1.30-5.00 show covers the last six races of the season live, giving fans the chance to see the outcome of this year’s title race between Dan Skelton and reigning champion Willie Mullins.
Andrew Cooper, Clerk of the Course at Sandown , said: “Saturday promises to be a gripping end to the jumps season and we wanted racing fans who can’t join us on the day to be able to watch all the drama unfold live on ITV Racing.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the BHA, participants and the teams at Haydock Park and Leicester racecourses, who have moved races to accommodate our changes at very short notice. All of us at Sandown Park are excited about bringing the curtain down on what has been a fantastic season and showcasing its thrilling conclusion to fans on course and at home.”
Richard Willoughby, ITV Racing Programme Editor, said: “The quest for the trainers’ title looks set to go down to the wire and provides us with a fantastic narrative on Jump Finale day.
“A huge thank you to Andrew Cooper, Clerk of the Course at Sandown Park, Jockey Club Racecourses, the BHA and RMG for reworking the order of running and for allowing us to show the six races that could prove decisive in deciding who wins this coveted prize.”
Revised bet365 Jump Finale running order
1.20pm - bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle
1.50pm – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase
2.25pm – bet365 Oaksey Chase
3pm – bet365 Select Hurdle
3.35pm – bet 365 Celebration Chase
4.10pm – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase
4.45pm - bet365 Handicap Hurdle
