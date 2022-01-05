Gary Moore’s charge, who is a top-priced 14/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, will bypass Trials’ Day there on January 29.

The Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at Haydock is one of his options the following month.

“He’s come out of the Chepstow race very well. We just have to see what we do now. There are two or three options and you won’t see him until February at least,” said Moore.

“He won’t go to Cheltenham for Trials Day. He’ll either go for a race at Sandown or otherwise he’ll go for the Victor Ludorum.

“He won’t go to Kempton for the Adonis. It might have him on his head round there. It’s a fast track and he wants a stiff two miles rather than an easy two.”