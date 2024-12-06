Sandown and Aintree tips: Preview & best value bets for Saturday December 7

Matt Brocklebank tipped a 16/1 winner at Newbury last weekend and has three selections on the quality cards at Sandown and Aintree this Saturday.

Value Bet tips: Saturday December 6 1pt win Iron Bridge in 2.07 Aintree at 8/1 (Paddy Power, Ladbrokes, bet365) 1pt win Ballygriffincottage in 3.35 Sandown at 10/1 (General) 1pt win Bingoo in 3.17 Aintree at 12/1 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Jonbon remains extremely hard to dislike but the fact it’s 18 years since Kauto Star was the last back-to-back winner of the Betfair Tingle Creek should serve as a reminder for punters just how hard an achievement that is. Having said that, he’s a form standout while a true end-to-end gallop thanks to the likes of Master Chewy, Quilixios and Edwardstone, who seems likely to switch back to more prominent tactics, should help tee things up nicely for the market leader. He didn’t seem to impress everyone when winning the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham recently, but he was brilliant in that race last year before being a little less so when following up here at Sandown, and I know which way connections would prefer to have it. I suspect he’ll improve a fair bit from the comeback this time and might just put on something of an exhibition, although the race for second could be interesting and JPR One might be in the right place to pick up the pieces given Brendan Powell seems likely to try and smuggle the Haldon Gold Cup winner into it from a little further back. Either way, it's a race I’m happy to watch and learn from without getting too involved and, when it comes to Sandown at least, will look to keep the powder dry for BALLYGRIFFINCOTTAGE in the Betfair Exchange London National Handicap Chase.

On the face of it, the handicapper hasn’t really played ball with this horse this season as he’s been left alone after being beaten 16 lengths at Chepstow and falling at Cheltenham most recently. However, you’d be hard pressed to take the first effort completely at face value as the ground was unsuitably quick (for him) and he was held up right out the back before making some late headway into fourth in a race that hasn’t worked out badly despite not throwing up a subsequent winner. On top of that, the Prestbury Park fall came at the fourth fence so you couldn’t judge Ballygriffincottage on that either, so I’m happy to effectively put a line through the campaign to this point, when he might just start finding his feet again. The nine-year-old hasn’t stood too much racing over the years but soft ground is clearly important to him and he looked a top staying novice at one point, especially when hammering Beauport and Quel Destin in testing conditions at Haydock. That was a couple of years ago now, but last season showed he could be fully effective in staying handicaps from marks in the 130s and returning to this venue looks a plus as his only previous visit produced a close second back in March. He’s currently rated 4lb higher than for that runner-up effort but was as high as 145 at one point and clearly isn’t going to look be out of place in this sort of company. The 10/1 seems quite generous.

The weather was absolutely desperate when Chambard came home in front of just four other finishers in last year’s BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase 12 months ago, and we could be looking at similar conditions again. That immediately brings Venetia Williams’ horse back into the equation as we know he’d be able to tough it out, but it is just a fraction concerning that he’s not had a recent outing this time, while the assessor has him on a 5lb higher mark too so it’s a slighter tougher task all round. Chianti Classic was dead impressive and straightforward on his Ascot comeback but he’s up against it here lugging 12-0 around, despite being happy enough on soft ground himself. The one horse I’ve had in mind for races around here for ages now is IRON BRIDGE and I think he could really take to the place, especially with plenty of cut underfoot. Jonjo O’Neill had high hopes for him the season before last but the ground didn’t come right at Cheltenham 2023 and he then was a shade unfortunate to just miss out in a strong novices’ handicap at Uttoxeter, having been hampered late on by winner Autonomous Cloud.

The pair of them pulled 17 lengths clear and the handicapper made it tricky for him after that but Iron Bridge’s second - albeit a distance second - to Nassalam in the Welsh National last Christmas was a good run, and he was close to that level again when third behind the thrown-in Yeah Man and a thriving My Silver Lining in the Grand National Trial at Haydock. The last campaign petered out a bit but he returned with a promising third off this reduced mark (136) at Carlisle, where the ground wasn’t soft enough for Iron Bridge to be seen at his very best. It should help sharpen him up for this valuable prize, though, and I’m expecting him to go close with a clear round of jumping which can never be guaranteed at the first time of asking around here but clearly isn’t the same sort of challenge it once was (last three Becher winners were having their first look at the place).

The other one to back at Aintree is BINGOO in the BoyleSports Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle. Like Iron Bridge, he too made his seasonal reappearance at Carlisle on November 3, and it obviously could have gone better as a mistake two from the finish saw Charlotte Jones agonisingly exit the saddle.

The horse was making quite a promising move at the time, out towards the middle and possibly not in the best part of the track although, admittedly, the winner Castle Rushen also challenged more towards the centre. Castle Rushen has gone on to give the form a respectable look, though, with his fourth at Haydock in a much hotter race and it seems quite generous that Bingoo has been dropped a pound in the weights as I’m pretty sure he’d have at least been placed. Now back down to 124, that’s precisely the rating he defied when winning over this course and distance on soft ground at Aintree last December. Trainer Jimmy Moffatt described the race as Bingoo’s “Derby” after that Boxing Day win, so there’s a fair chance he’s been brought along steadily in the autumn again with this sort of event firmly in mind and I can see the underrated Jones being extra-keen to atone for the mishap in Cumbria aboard a horse with whom she clearly gets on well (five wins together in total). Published at 1600 GMT on 06/12/24 Click here for full and transparent Value Bet record