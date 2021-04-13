ITV Racing tips: Simon Holt Wednesday selections

San Donato is one of two bets for our man Simon Holt as the ITV Racing cameras head to Newmarket for day two of the Craven Meeting.
1pt win San Donato in 3.00 Newmarket at 7/1 (William Hill)
1pt win Tawahub in 3.35 Newmarket at 12/1 (General)
Wednesday's bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes can often provide an early guide to likely candidates for big-race honours in the future months,and the talented SAN DONATO looks a reasonable bet to overcome the likely short-priced favourite Global Giant.
The Roger Varian-trained five-year-old, who finished third (to Persian King) in the 2019 French Guineas, had been off for over a year before chasing home Mohaather at Ascot last July and, while highly tried in the Sussex Stakes next time behind the same horse and then disappointing over just seven furlongs at York, he rounded off a short campaign with a decent third at Ayr.
In Scotland, San Donato cruised up to challenge two furlongs from home over the mile-and-a-quarter trip of the Doonside Cup but the distance looked just beyond him in the final furlong where he was unable to go with Addeybb and Lord Glitters.
That form has been well boosted since: the winner went on to win the Champion Stakes at Ascot, Lord Glitters has won twice in Dubai and fourth-placed Euchen Glen scored on his next two starts.
By comparison, this nine-furlongs could prove ideal for the Andrea Atzeni-ridden selection and, a reproduction of his best efforts, gives him a solid chance on the official figures.
Global Giant has progressed well for John and Thady Gosden winning a Listed race at Newbury last July, and he bolted up at a similar level in a five-runner contest on the Kempton all-weather last time.
In truth, that was a race that Frankie Dettori's mount could barely lose and his current rating is based on that win rather than his best efforts on turf. Moreover, he looks a strong stayer over a furlong further.
The other interesting runner is My Oberon, a powerfully built son of Dubawi who won by a wide margin at York on his second start last season (beat modest rivals) and later finished a fine second to the smart Top Rank on soft ground at Haydock.
He was disappointing over just seven furlongs on his final start but returns still lightly-raced and with the potential to improve further albeit with a few pounds to find here.
The Gosdens are again represented in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes with the thoroughly unexposed TAWAHUB who gets a speculative vote.
This 1000 Guineas entry took a massive step forward from an ordinary Kempton debut to win at Chelmsford in October and one has to think she may have progressed well over the winter to be turning up here.
While well short of Group class, the Chelmsford form worked out well with both the second and third winning their next starts and Tawahub, a well-bred daughter of Kingman related to the likes of Virginia Water and Chachamaidee, still looked quite green.
Perhaps her inexperience will be difficult to overcome, especially when running down into the infamous 'dip' on the Rowley Mile course, but the form of those ahead of her in the betting - the likes of Saffron Beach, Love Is You and Divine Light - has not been particularly well advertised.
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.