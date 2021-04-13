ITV Racing tips: Simon Holt Wednesday selections

San Donato is one of two bets for our man Simon Holt as the ITV Racing cameras head to Newmarket for day two of the Craven Meeting.

ITV racing tips: Wednesday, April 14 1pt win San Donato in 3.00 Newmarket at 7/1 (William Hill) 1pt win Tawahub in 3.35 Newmarket at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Wednesday's bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes can often provide an early guide to likely candidates for big-race honours in the future months,and the talented SAN DONATO looks a reasonable bet to overcome the likely short-priced favourite Global Giant. The Roger Varian-trained five-year-old, who finished third (to Persian King) in the 2019 French Guineas, had been off for over a year before chasing home Mohaather at Ascot last July and, while highly tried in the Sussex Stakes next time behind the same horse and then disappointing over just seven furlongs at York, he rounded off a short campaign with a decent third at Ayr. In Scotland, San Donato cruised up to challenge two furlongs from home over the mile-and-a-quarter trip of the Doonside Cup but the distance looked just beyond him in the final furlong where he was unable to go with Addeybb and Lord Glitters. That form has been well boosted since: the winner went on to win the Champion Stakes at Ascot, Lord Glitters has won twice in Dubai and fourth-placed Euchen Glen scored on his next two starts. By comparison, this nine-furlongs could prove ideal for the Andrea Atzeni-ridden selection and, a reproduction of his best efforts, gives him a solid chance on the official figures.

