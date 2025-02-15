Sam Twiston-Davies on key supporters this season

Sam Twiston-Davies believes a varied source of rides has been the key to his strong David Power Jockeys’ Cup performance this season.

The 32-year-old rider is currently in third place in the race for the £500,000 top prize awarded to the jockey who tops the leaderboard on the eve of the Grand National, and he attributes his success to support from a number of stables. He told Sporting Life in the third of their David Power Jockeys’ Cup Podcast series: “To be competitive in the David Power Jockeys’ Cup means that you’re having a good season. "It means you’re busy, you’re riding for the right people, and riding in the best races on the Saturdays. I’m lucky to ride for the likes of James Owen and Anthony Honeyball. "The way I ride suits some people and I try to make owners enjoy their day. I do my homework and do my best and make sure I get everything as clinical as I can before a race so it goes as smoothly in the race itself." WATCH: Sam Twiston-Davies speak to Niall Hannity

"The feel he's given me is incredibly exciting!" - David Power Jockeys' Cup Pod: Sam Twiston-Davies

Twiston-Davies, who was stable jockey for Paul Nicholls for four years before returning to the family’s Grange Hill Farm stables, was also full of praise for his agents – first Chris Broad, and then Gordy Clarkson – who helped to rejuvenate his riding career. He explained: “Chris Broad did so well for Carl Lewellyn and was just the best to deal with. You might have had a bad day with Paul [Nicholls] and Chris would just sit and listen and be really supportive. ‘You know you can ride so why would you let this get you down?’ he would say. He’s as busy as ever since he retired but has much less stress. “Then Gordy Clarkson has done it since and has done too good a job really – sending me all over the country for one ride so he can pick up his percentage!” Twiston-Davies and Jockeys’ Cup rival Harry Cobden share the rides on The Gredley Family-owned runners, and the former is looking forward to the Cheltenham Festival with leading Triumph Hurdle hope East India Dock. He beamed: “I loved him winning over the course and distance [in the Triumph Trial in January] and he showed a great attitude winning on ground that wasn’t very nice. I’ve been reading a lot of the coverage, including from Timeform, and the figures he produced were quite impressive and I’m really looking forward to it. To have a horse as short as him in the betting – and the feel that he’s given me – is incredibly exciting. “A lot more are tempted to go for the Boodles these days and there are only half a dozen who look likely to be really competitive."

