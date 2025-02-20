Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast , Thomas said: "I couldn't be happier really, Katate Dori is on the up and hopefully progressing nicely. If you told me he'd be competing in this sort of race at the start of the season I don't think I'd have believed you but it's taken a while for me to work him out.

Our Power galloped to victory for the Glamorgan-based trainer in the valuable Kempton contest in 2023 and lines up on the back of two Cheltenham seconds around the turn of the year, while the relatively youthful Katate Dori is two from three over fences and sneaks in at the foot of the weights under Charlie Deutsch.

"He's not quick. Three miles would be the minimum trip he'd be running over and it's a big ask, he's still a novice, but we're very much looking forward to it.

"Our Power has been there and done it. He's 10 but he certainly has plenty of enthusiasm for the game so they've both got good chances, all being well.

"Our Power has that Flat pedigree and that little bit more speed but the ground is probably going to be in both their favour. There's rain around and it shouldn't get too quick."

Thomas also runs Celtic Dino earlier on the card in the Ladbrokes Dovecote Novices' Hurdle.

The trainer said of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle entry: "He definitely can (do better than last time when fourth to Potters Charm in the Formby). I've never made an excuse on the day, we were beaten fair and square at Aintree, but he won't be running on soft ground ever again really.

"I've probably never had a horse more dependent on ground and he wants good ground if not better. He's such a good-moving horse. I'd say you could, on good ground, upgrade his performance by about a stone.

"I think he'd have to be a very decisive winner for us to consider Cheltenham this time and I think the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr might be a more realistic target."