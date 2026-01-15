Sam Thomas latest on Celtic Dino, Steel Ally and Lump Sum

The Welsh handler plans to take aim at the extended two miles and three furlongs Grade 2 on February 22 with the talented seven-year-old ahead of a potential outing back at the top table in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle in April.

Celtic Dino started his season off in perfect fashion when defeating subsequent Unibet Greatwood Hurdle winner Alexei in the DragonBet Welsh Champion Hurdle at Chepstow in October.

And after filling the runner-up spot behind Wodhooh in the Grade Two Ladbrokes Ascot, over the same trip he will tackle in his next start, the son of Doctor Dino was then dropped back to two miles for a tilt at the Grade One Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park.

However, on that occasion the Dai Walters-owned gelding could only finish fourth behind Sir Gino, leading Thomas to believe that the five-time race winner now needs to continue his career racing beyond two miles.

Thomas said: “With the dry spell that we had it meant that it was going to be the sharpest two miles you were ever going to get at Kempton Park.

“Although he got away with it at Chepstow in a lesser race he definitely wants two and a half miles.

"We had the Relkeel Hurdle as an option, but we didn’t go for that, however I would say his last run will be the last time you see him over two miles over hurdles.

“The plan is to go to Fontwell for the National Spirit to try him on some softer ground. We have got to learn if he can handle it, but I don’t know if he really wants it.

“Potentially, after that, we could then look at the Aintree Hurdle as his options are a bit more limited now.”