Sam Thomas latest on Celtic Dino, Steel Ally and Lump Sum

Sam Thomas feels that the time is right to move Celtic Dino back up in trip after pencilling in the Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell as his next target on route to a return to Grade One company.
The Welsh handler plans to take aim at the extended two miles and three furlongs Grade 2 on February 22 with the talented seven-year-old ahead of a potential outing back at the top table in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle in April.
Celtic Dino started his season off in perfect fashion when defeating subsequent Unibet Greatwood Hurdle winner Alexei in the DragonBet Welsh Champion Hurdle at Chepstow in October.
And after filling the runner-up spot behind Wodhooh in the Grade Two Ladbrokes Ascot, over the same trip he will tackle in his next start, the son of Doctor Dino was then dropped back to two miles for a tilt at the Grade One Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park.
However, on that occasion the Dai Walters-owned gelding could only finish fourth behind Sir Gino, leading Thomas to believe that the five-time race winner now needs to continue his career racing beyond two miles.
Thomas said: “With the dry spell that we had it meant that it was going to be the sharpest two miles you were ever going to get at Kempton Park.
“Although he got away with it at Chepstow in a lesser race he definitely wants two and a half miles.
"We had the Relkeel Hurdle as an option, but we didn’t go for that, however I would say his last run will be the last time you see him over two miles over hurdles.
“The plan is to go to Fontwell for the National Spirit to try him on some softer ground. We have got to learn if he can handle it, but I don’t know if he really wants it.
“Potentially, after that, we could then look at the Aintree Hurdle as his options are a bit more limited now.”
While Celtic Dino will take a stepping stone in between a possible return to Grade 1 company, Thomas intends to give stablemate Steel Ally his debut at the highest level later this month in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park.
The eight-year-old has so far looked a natural over fences after registering wins in a graduation chase Carlisle and at Ascot last month in the Grade Two Howden Noel Novices’ Chase.
And on the back of those wins Thomas believes the Doctor Dino gelding deserves his chance for a shot at Grade 1 glory.
Thomas said: “The plan is the Scilly Isles and potentially Aintree after that. He has progressed really well. He has got a lovely pedigree and it is lovely to see these youngsters, season on season, coming back better than ever.
“I wouldn’t be mad to go back down in trip with him. It was an extended two miles three at Ascot last time and he hit the line very hard.
"He wants it and, as a jockey, when you ride these horses that want to take you there, and jump like they do, it is a pleasure to ride them.”
However, while Thomas is excited about future plans for both Celtic Dino and Steel Ally, he has been forced to draw stumps with Lump Sum, who suffered a season ending injury in the Grade 2 Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park last month.
Thomas added: "Unfortunately, Lump Sum is out for the rest of the season. As a trainer everyday is a decision making day and I decided to run him a bit quicker than we initially planned as that race looked very winnable Grade 2, but he came back and wasn’t right.
“It is devastating, but it happens unfortunately. Hopefully, with a bit of time off, we can get him back one day.”
