Sam Quek joins ITV Racing team for Grand National Festival 2025

Former international hockey star and television presenter Quek has been signed up by ITV to play a part alongside regular host Oli Bell on the Social Stable as part of the production throughout the three-day Randox Grand National Festival which starts in two weeks' time.

The Rio Olympics gold medallist, who is originally from the Wirral on Merseyside and has been ambassador for Aintree's biggest meeting in the past, recently starred on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and has owned racehorses alongside her husband, the property entrepreneur Tom Mairs.

Quek is excited about getting started on ITV Racing but feels the level of her involvement may have been misunderstood in certain quarters.

Speaking to Tom Stanley on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, she said: "I can’t wait to get to Aintree, although I think I just need to temper expectations as well… I don’t know whether people think I’m going to be replacing AP (McCoy) or Ruby (Walsh) or Alice (Plunkett) or whoever it may be – absolutely not. I’m going to let them do the talking and the analysis as usual.

“I’m there to get the passion of the Grand National across – being with the spectators, being in the Social Stable and having a lot of fun.

"Because, ultimately, the majority of the people at the racecourse and those tuning in for the Grand National Festival, they’re horse racing fans but they’re not the hardcore as such. They’ll be betting on their lucky number, favourite colour or the names or whatever it may be.

"And I think it’s important, whatever the sport, that these people are embraced because they are ultimately the bedrock of spectators and what the sport is about.”