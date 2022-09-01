Check out the view from connections ahead of Thursday's action from Salisbury.

Salisbury Thursday preview Maria Branwell tries six furlongs for just the second time in a competitive renewal of the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday. David O’Meara’s youngster followed up a debut win at Thirsk with an impressive display up against the colts to land the National Stakes at Sandown earlier in the season, but has had to settle for a minor role since. Third at Royal Ascot in the Queen Mary Stakes behind Dramatised, she was a beaten favourite when sent off at 9-4 for the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury, before bouncing back to something much more encouraging on a first attempt at six furlongs in the Lowther Stakes. She was beaten just over three lengths when sixth behind Swingalong on the Knavesmire and having travelled without her usual zest, is now tried in cheekpieces for this slight drop back in grade.

“She’s in good form,” said O’Meara. “I’ve stuck a pair of cheekpieces on her as she may have got a little bit lazy. She didn’t travel that great at York, but still ran fine. Hopefully they will sharpen her up a bit and I think she will be fine over the trip.” Jessica Harrington holds Funny Money Honey in high regard and following an encouraging stable debut against the colts at the Curragh, makes an enterprising raiding trip to the picturesque Wiltshire track. “I’ve been delighted with her, she ran really well at the Curragh against the boys,” said Harrington. “She’s a quick filly, I hope she gets the six furlongs and she loves quick ground. You never know, maybe she’s as good as we think, we’ll wait and see.” Richard Hannon has won this six-furlong contest three times in the last five years and is double handed in his quest for further success. Ryan Moore partners the hat-trick seeking Immortal Beauty, while Frankie Dettori catches the eye aboard the Amo Racing-owned Miami Girl.