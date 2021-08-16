The organisation announced recently they were substantially cutting their operation following the death of founder Hamdan Al Maktoum and among 22 horses rated over 95 by Timeform in the draft are lightly raced three-year-olds ANMAAT, ALBASHEER, ASJAD, MANDOOB, MONAASIB, MOTAWAAJED and WISHAAH.

It also contains promising two-year-olds BAYRAQ, MASHAAER and MUDAMER.

There are several top-class two-year-olds catalogued including Group Two Mill Reef Stakes and Group Three Sirenia Stakes placed HIERARCHY, the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes winner CHIPOTLE and 103 Timeform-rated PAPA DON’T PREACH.

The Juddmonte Farms consignment is always a highlight of the sale and includes the three-year-old colts BOLTAWAY, OLD FLAME and THALER, officially rated 93, 88 and 90 respectively.

Amongs this year’s 52 Coolmore representatives are 12 Group and Listed performers, including St Leger third and fourth THE MEDITERRANEAN and INTERPRETATION as well as Melbourne Cup second TIGER MOTH.