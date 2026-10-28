Sale Shark steps up to mile for Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

Trainer Hugo Palmer has outlined the reasoning behind Sale Shark ending up in the Brown Advisory Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.

The hugely valuable mile contest is the fifth and final Grade 1 race on Future Stars Friday as the Breeders' Cup meeting returns to Keeneland for the first time in four years this weekend. Sale Shark is a dual winner this season including over the minimum distance of five furlongs at York in August and will break from stall nine under Oisin Murphy, who keeps the ride having been aboard the son of Bayside Boy for four of his six starts to this point. Palmer is looking forward to seeing how he shapes up against the likes of Great Barrier Reef, Haffner and Folsom Blues over the longer distance in America having taken the travel in his stide. "He's eating, he's drinking, his temperature's great," Palmer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast. "He looks fantastic. He trained lightly yesterday (Tuesday) morning and everyone is very happy with him. "He's going to be a big outsider, obviously our first preference was the Juvenile Turf Sprint. He was going to be first reserve for that and he was getting into the Juvenile Turf, so that's why we've plumped for the Juvenile Turf.