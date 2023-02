Dual Grade One-winning hurdler Saldier made a winning chasing debut at the age of nine for Willie Mullins at Thurles.

Winner of the Galway Hurdle in 2021 off top-weight, he also has a Flat rating of 103. Injuries have perhaps prevented him reaching the heights which once looked likely, but he showed the fire still burns bright in the Horse & Jockey Beginners Chase, jumping with aplomb for Paul Townend. He perhaps had to work harder than his starting price of 4/9 may have suggested to see off Solness, but he prevailed by two and a quarter lengths.

