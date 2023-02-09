Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Cheltenham
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Saldier
Saldier in action

Saldier strikes gold with smooth victory on chasing bow

By Sporting Life
16:06 · THU February 09, 2023

Dual Grade One-winning hurdler Saldier made a winning chasing debut at the age of nine for Willie Mullins at Thurles.

Winner of the Galway Hurdle in 2021 off top-weight, he also has a Flat rating of 103.

Injuries have perhaps prevented him reaching the heights which once looked likely, but he showed the fire still burns bright in the Horse & Jockey Beginners Chase, jumping with aplomb for Paul Townend.

He perhaps had to work harder than his starting price of 4/9 may have suggested to see off Solness, but he prevailed by two and a quarter lengths.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“It’s the first time Paul has come in after a beginners’ chase saying that he wanted more jumps!” said Mullins.

“I’ve watched him schooling at home and he just loves it, it lights his fire.

“When he went out in front he was idling and the minute a horse came up behind him, or he saw a fence, he just took off.

“It’s late in the season, but we had to do something with him and we decided to give him a shot at going over fences.

"He’s well able to handle the minimum trip and he loves jumping, so I’d imagine that’s the direction we’ll go."

He added: “When we bought him we didn’t think of him as a novice chaser, he was a Flat/hurdle horse.

“He’s just had training problems all along and the way the season has panned out, we gave him a few pops over fences a few weeks ago, and he just took to it like a duck to water. It was a bit of a surprise to us, but we’re delighted."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING