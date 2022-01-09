The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old was placed in a number of top juvenile races last season, including a runner-up finish in the Boodles at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Making his chasing debut and first competitive appearance since May, Saint Sam was the 11/10 favourite in the hands of Paul Townend and readily accounted for Thedevilscoachman by nine lengths.

Townend said: “He’s a good old spin. He ran into fair opposition last year over hurdles and gave a lot of weight away in the Fred Winter (Boodles).

“He has jumped well at home and we let him at it there. They didn’t leave me alone or anything, but he’s won nicely in the end.

“He had a good leap at the last and it was only then that he was getting going.

“He might go a bit higher over fences the way he jumps. He’s going to have stiffer tasks ahead of him but I think, on what he showed there, he can go to the next grade.”

Sky Bet introduced Saint Sam at 16/1 for the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham in March, with Paddy Power going 33/1 (first show) for the Turners Novices' Chase over the intermediate trip.