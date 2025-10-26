Saint-Cloud review | Sparks Fly gives Laura Pearson first Group win

She's been my lighthouse in a shipwreck of a year

Sparks Fly (7/2) gained a fourth course success in the Group 3 Prix Perth.

The David Loughnane-trained five-year-old mare jumped well under Laura Pearson and kept favourite Saidi El Fal company on the pace with the pair racing clear of the field.

Sparks Fly had the rail, forcing her rival to race a little wider, and went into a clear lead on straightening up.

Saidi El Fal couldn't go with her and nor could any of her rivals close from off the pace as Pearson kept Sparks Fly up to her work to run out a ready winner of the mile contest.

It was a first Group race success for Pearson who told Sky Sports Racing: "She likes France, I say we just keep coming back to here!

"I knew that horse [Saidi El Fal] was going to go on and we agreed that if it was going to do stupid fractions we'd let it go and run its flame out but she travelled alongside it nicely and is such a hardy filly and she doesn't like things coming past her; sometimes I'm more of a passenger than anything else on her.

"I think now that she settles a lot more we can probably get a mile two. I think the ground being soft is definitely something that we look for but she has competed nicely in those Group 1s on ground that wasn't actually her's so it's not the be all and end all but we prefer it.

"She deserves it, she's such a classy filly. She's been my lighthouse in a bit of a shipwreck of a year so I'm lucky to have loyal owners and trainers. I'm so grateful, all my big wins have been for this team and I can't thank them enough for sticking with me."