View from France: Paul's Saga in action at Auteuil

Spring is in the air and with over €500,000 on offer across today’s eight-race card, the Hippodrome d’Auteuil is the place to be this afternoon.
The Group Three Prix Prix Juigne (15.45) is the highlight of an action-packed card at the Parisian circuit.
Today’s racing offers a first real look at some of the better horses in France this season and our man in Chantilly, Jason Kiely, highlights some names to keep an eye on before racing kicks off at 12.58.
With the absence of last year’s winner l’Autonomie, ten horses have stood their ground in the Group Three Prix Juigne(15.45) – the first real test of the season for the top-flight hurdlers.
L’Autonomie’s trainer François Nicolle has an excellent recent record in the 3,600m race and saddles three of the runners. Both Polisud and Flying Startandco should have their work cut out, but the third Nicolle representative Becquarainbow could be the dark horse in this tightly knit field. The five-year-old gelding has been a revelation since making the switch to Royan-based Nicolle and hasn’t finished outside the first two in his seven previous starts. Becquarainbow checked out of the 2020 season with a hat-trick of Listed successes over this course and trip, and it would be no surprise to see him take the step up to Group Three level with ease.
Trainer David Cottin will be hoping that the return of Auteuil can bring a change of luck to his yard, after an incredibly disappointing winter meeting at Pau.
The Chantilly-based trainer saddles Paul’s Saga, favourite for this afternoon’s feature and last season’s French Champion Hurdle winner. One of four mares in the field, Paul’s Saga was last seen when finishing second at Warwick last month and connections have opted to swerve a tilt at the Cheltenham Festival and have come here instead. Cottin also saddles the highly-touted Bliss For Ever (14.45) on the card, a brother of top-class hurdler Kasbah Bliss.
With both Henry Spiller and Tom George training winners in France yesterday, trainer Sophie Leech bids to become the third UK based handler to saddle a winner across the pond this weekend.
Enterprising Leech is certainly no stranger to France and amassed over €380,000 in prize money throughout the French 2020 season.
The lucrative campaign consisted of 10 winners and 33 placings from only 59 runners - an incredible achievement. Running in the colours of James Finch, Enfant Roi (14.15) bids to go one better than his second placing at this course towards the end of last season and may just have found the track a bit too sharp at Pau last time out.
An extra 400m should only help the seven-year-old’s chances and he is favourite for this afternoons €100,000 handicap over fences, where he looks well weighted to score under regular partner James Reveley.
Only twenty years of age and already crowned champion jockey, it is no surprise to see that Angelo Zuliani has an envious book of rides throughout this afternoon’s racing.
His five mounts have all been supplied by his boss (and champion trainer François Nicolle) and the young jockey could easily score on each – the five have all been placed either first or second in their most recent runs, including big-race hopeful Becquarainbow.
Master Dino (12.58) is possibly the weakest of Zuliani’s five chances this afternoon as the gelding experiences Auteuil for the first time, although the pair did produce a good effort to finish second at Angers last month.
Gaboriot (14.15) is extremely progressive and took well to this course and distance last time out. He has a lot of extra weight to carry but remains one of the most interesting horses of the race.
Good Work (15.15) has shown plenty of ability in both his starts and should play a huge role if taking to the fences at Auteuil.
And finally, Pacha Senam (16.45) reverts to hurdles today after a frustrating run of placings in better races over fences. He should make a winning return here if running to his official rating.