View from France: Paul's Saga in action at Auteuil

Spring is in the air and with over €500,000 on offer across today’s eight-race card, the Hippodrome d’Auteuil is the place to be this afternoon.

The Group Three Prix Prix Juigne (15.45) is the highlight of an action-packed card at the Parisian circuit. Today’s racing offers a first real look at some of the better horses in France this season and our man in Chantilly, Jason Kiely, highlights some names to keep an eye on before racing kicks off at 12.58.

Stellar line-up in wide open Prix Juigne With the absence of last year’s winner l’Autonomie, ten horses have stood their ground in the Group Three Prix Juigne(15.45) – the first real test of the season for the top-flight hurdlers. L’Autonomie’s trainer François Nicolle has an excellent recent record in the 3,600m race and saddles three of the runners. Both Polisud and Flying Startandco should have their work cut out, but the third Nicolle representative Becquarainbow could be the dark horse in this tightly knit field. The five-year-old gelding has been a revelation since making the switch to Royan-based Nicolle and hasn’t finished outside the first two in his seven previous starts. Becquarainbow checked out of the 2020 season with a hat-trick of Listed successes over this course and trip, and it would be no surprise to see him take the step up to Group Three level with ease. Trainer David Cottin will be hoping that the return of Auteuil can bring a change of luck to his yard, after an incredibly disappointing winter meeting at Pau. The Chantilly-based trainer saddles Paul’s Saga, favourite for this afternoon’s feature and last season’s French Champion Hurdle winner. One of four mares in the field, Paul’s Saga was last seen when finishing second at Warwick last month and connections have opted to swerve a tilt at the Cheltenham Festival and have come here instead. Cottin also saddles the highly-touted Bliss For Ever (14.45) on the card, a brother of top-class hurdler Kasbah Bliss.