Sandown preview: Saffron Beach heads to Atalanta Stakes

Jane Chapple-Hyam believes she is “doing the right thing” by dropping stable star Saffron Beach down in class in an attempt to restore her confidence in the Betway Atalanta Stakes at Sandown Park next month.

The Newmarket trainer has earmarked the mile Group Three contest as the next port of call for this year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas runner-up, who has yet to taste victory in any of her four starts so far this season. After filling the runner-up spot in both the Group Three Lanwades Stud New Gwyn Stakes and Group One QIPCO 1000 Guineas on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket in the spring, the New Bay filly then finished down the field in the Group One Cazoo Oaks at Epsom Downs in June, her first start over a mile and a half. Saffron Beach then suffered a fourth straight defeat on her latest start back over a mile when 11th of 13 in the Group One Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket’s Moėt & Chandon July Festival. However, Chapple-Hyam insists a line can be put through that effort and is now keen to move on.

Chapple-Hyam said: “We are doing the right thing dropping her back down to a Group Three. The stiff mile should be right up her alleyway and it should help get her confidence back. “Given her form and where she is at we are there to give it a go. I think she will love the finish up that hill at Sandown. “As long as the ground is not like was on Oaks day or the Friday of Royal Ascot, then she will be alright.” Although Saffron Beach only beat two rivals home last time out, Chapple-Hyam stresses it was not a disastrous performance in the circumstances. She added: “She scoped dirty after the Falmouth but you don’t know they have a mucky lung until you put them under pressure in the race. “She never had a cough and didn’t show any signs of having anything wrong - it was only when we scoped her half an hour after the race we found it was dirty. She had five days of antibiotics and we went easy on her for 12 days but she is back doing her normal routine now.

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell