Jane Chapple-Hyam has had to abandon plans to take Saffron Beach to Saudi Arabia due to a setback and she has instead been retired ahead of a meeting with Frankel.
The five-year-old mare was a dual Grade One winner on the track, in the Sun Chariot Stakes and the Prix Rothschild, and her new connections will be hoping she can produce something of a similar ilk.
She raced in the colours of Ben and Ollie Sangster and James Wigan, and was also a Royal Ascot winner last year in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.
The partnership sent her to Tattersalls in November where she raised a mammoth 3,600,00 guineas when bought by Najd Stud with the aim of winning the Saudi Cup.
However, that has had to be written off due to a dirty scope and her racing days are over.
Chapple-Hyam tweeted: “After a routine scope that was unsatisfactory for travel to the Saudi Cup, Saffron Beach has been retired from racing and will now visit Frankel at Juddmonte Farms.
“I wish to think Prince Faisal Bin Khaled and his team for entrusting me with her training and wish her all the best for her breeding career.”
