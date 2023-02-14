The five-year-old mare was a dual Grade One winner on the track, in the Sun Chariot Stakes and the Prix Rothschild, and her new connections will be hoping she can produce something of a similar ilk.

She raced in the colours of Ben and Ollie Sangster and James Wigan, and was also a Royal Ascot winner last year in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

The partnership sent her to Tattersalls in November where she raised a mammoth 3,600,00 guineas when bought by Najd Stud with the aim of winning the Saudi Cup.