The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained daughter of New Bay has been in excellent heart this season, winning both the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot and following up with her second top-level success in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville in August.

Subsequently runner-up to Pearls Galore in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, she was made favourite to retain her Sun Chariot title on the Rowley Mile. However, William Buick’s mount was under pressure from two furlongs out and she finished eighth of nine to Fonteyn, beaten over 16 lengths.

Chapple-Hyam was initially perplexed by the run and she explained: “It is very unfortunate. We got her back to the yard and we scoped her, because she was sound. We thought we had better put a scope down her to see if there was anything going on inside, and she scoped dirty, with mucus. She is on a course of antibiotics. It was very similar to when she ran a nothing race in last year’s Falmouth Stakes. She looked fine on Saturday and got the ‘best-turned-out’ award, too.