Saffie Osborne 'slightly shocked' to find she had 10 rides for Hong Kong debut

The 24-year-old made global headlines when she partnered Joseph O’Brien-trained Highwayman to a momentous victory in the Group 1 Betfred St Leger in September, the highlight of a landmark season.

Her book includes a pairing with David Eustace’s Silvery Breeze in the feature HK$4.2 million (approx. £400,000) G3 Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Handicap (1m1f/1800m), and she said she would be fulfilling a long-held dream of competing in Hong Kong when she steps out on Sunday.

“It’s been an amazing year,” Osborne said. “Having my first Group 1 winner – and it being in a Classic – was very special. It’s been a year that I could only have dreamt of at the start and, hopefully, it continues into the winter.

“I was maybe slightly shocked when told that I had 10 rides, but very excited. I’ve got a lot of homework to do before Sunday, but it’s also really nice to pick up a ride in the feature race.

“Being so light, I can do bottom weight, and that’s something that’s helped me a lot in the UK and hopefully it can help me here,” she added.

Osborne will sit out just one of Sunday’s 11 races, but she has not arrived unprepared, having sought advice from colleagues before travelling to Hong Kong.

“Ryan Moore’s been very helpful to me,” said the Lambourn-raised rider. “He’s given me plenty of advice. I think also you just have to be able to adapt quickly. I’ve watched a lot of racing, and everyone this morning (Thursday, 5 November) – meeting all the jockeys – they’ve all been very helpful.

“With having 10 rides on Sunday, hopefully, I’m going to pick it all up very quickly,” she added.