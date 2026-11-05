Saffie Osborne 'slightly shocked' to find she had 10 rides for Hong Kong debut

Saffie Osborne admits she was “slightly shocked” to find she had 10 rides for her Hong Kong debut at Sha Tin on Sunday, but the first woman to ride a British Classic winner is ready to learn on the job.
The 24-year-old made global headlines when she partnered Joseph O’Brien-trained Highwayman to a momentous victory in the Group 1 Betfred St Leger in September, the highlight of a landmark season.
Her book includes a pairing with David Eustace’s Silvery Breeze in the feature HK$4.2 million (approx. £400,000) G3 Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Handicap (1m1f/1800m), and she said she would be fulfilling a long-held dream of competing in Hong Kong when she steps out on Sunday.
“It’s been an amazing year,” Osborne said. “Having my first Group 1 winner – and it being in a Classic – was very special. It’s been a year that I could only have dreamt of at the start and, hopefully, it continues into the winter.
“I was maybe slightly shocked when told that I had 10 rides, but very excited. I’ve got a lot of homework to do before Sunday, but it’s also really nice to pick up a ride in the feature race.
“Being so light, I can do bottom weight, and that’s something that’s helped me a lot in the UK and hopefully it can help me here,” she added.
Osborne will sit out just one of Sunday’s 11 races, but she has not arrived unprepared, having sought advice from colleagues before travelling to Hong Kong.
“Ryan Moore’s been very helpful to me,” said the Lambourn-raised rider. “He’s given me plenty of advice. I think also you just have to be able to adapt quickly. I’ve watched a lot of racing, and everyone this morning (Thursday, 5 November) – meeting all the jockeys – they’ve all been very helpful.
“With having 10 rides on Sunday, hopefully, I’m going to pick it all up very quickly,” she added.
Osborne’s stint runs until December 23, during which time she will compete in the LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley Racecourse on 9 December, where she will go up against elite global riders including Moore, William Buick, Christophe Lemaire, James McDonald and Zac Purton. Osborne, who got her first taste of the Valley at Wednesday night’s meeting, said she was struck by the city track.
“It’s really cool to be able to experience it for the first time. Having watched it on television so much, being able to see it in person was really surreal. It’s an amazing atmosphere and a really unique track, and to be in the middle of such a vibrant city was very cool,” Osborne said.
“Every place you go, races are run slightly differently, and I think it’s just about adapting quickly. There’s such different unique tracks in England and they all have their quirks and different ways of riding them. So you have to learn quickly, and I think that’s something – coming from England – that will stand me in good stead here,” she added.
Osborne, who captained the Great Britain & Ireland team to victory in the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot in August, wants to take the opportunity to hone her craft while competing in Hong Kong.
“Obviously, I’d love to ride as many winners as possible, but I know how hard it is to ride winners here. I think every place you go, you learn different things, and it furthers your skills as a jockey. And only being 24 – and this is my sixth year riding – you’re still trying to learn as much as possible. (Hong Kong) has such world-class jockeys, so you just pick up things off of them,” Osborne said.
Hong Kong racing returns with an 11-race card from Sha Tin on Sunday November 8.
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