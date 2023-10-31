Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Saffie Osborne wins on Dark Trooper
Saffie Osborne - on the sidelines

Saffie Osborne facing spell on the sidelines

By Sporting Life
16:10 · TUE October 31, 2023

Saffie Osborne is facing a spell on the sidelines after tearing ligaments in her knee from a fall at the beginning of October

Osborne has enjoyed her best ever year in the saddle with 70 winners and over £1.3 million in prize money. She also landed her first Group race winner with Random Harvest in the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot in July.

Osborne said: “It’s obviously hugely frustrating to miss any time in the saddle but my knee has been causing me some pain. I am hoping to be back riding in January. I’m hugely grateful to all the owners and trainers who have supported me this year and I can’t wait to be back riding in 2024.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING