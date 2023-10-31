Saffie Osborne facing spell on the sidelines

Saffie Osborne is facing a spell on the sidelines after tearing ligaments in her knee from a fall at the beginning of October
Osborne has enjoyed her best ever year in the saddle with 70 winners and over £1.3 million in prize money. She also landed her first Group race winner with Random Harvest in the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot in July.
Osborne said: “It’s obviously hugely frustrating to miss any time in the saddle but my knee has been causing me some pain. I am hoping to be back riding in January. I’m hugely grateful to all the owners and trainers who have supported me this year and I can’t wait to be back riding in 2024.”
