Ryanair Chase entries: Star names given Thursday option

Banbridge, El Fabiolio, Energumene, Fact To File, Gaelic Warrior, Grey Dawning and Il Est Francais have all been given the option of running in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.
It could be a crackerjack renewal of the Grade One contest with 34 entries in total including last year’s winner Protketorat.
Alongside Fact To File, Energumene, El Fabiolo and Gaelic Warrior, Willie Mullins has entered Blood Destiny, Blue Lord, Gentleman de Mee and Grangeclare West.
Spillane’s Tower, a notable absentee from the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, is among the Ryanair entries for Jimmy Mangan and JP McManus.
Mangan said: "We felt he mightn’t just be up to the Gold Cup distance for another year. He’s only just turned seven, so he’s only a young horse and the three-mile-two might just take too much out of him for down the road.”
Il Est Francais could represent France, Paul Nicholls has four in the race in Ginny’s Destiny, Hitman, Il Ridoto and Stage Star.
Gordon Elliott could turn to Conflated, Fil D’Or and Found A Fifty.
Ahoy Senor, Djelo, Ga Law, Hang In There, Heart Wood, JPR One, Journey With Me, Le Patron, Martator, Master Chewy and Springwell Bay complete the field.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.