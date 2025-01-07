Ryanair Chase entries: Star names given Thursday option

It could be a crackerjack renewal of the Grade One contest with 34 entries in total including last year’s winner Protketorat.

Alongside Fact To File, Energumene, El Fabiolo and Gaelic Warrior, Willie Mullins has entered Blood Destiny, Blue Lord, Gentleman de Mee and Grangeclare West.

Spillane’s Tower, a notable absentee from the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, is among the Ryanair entries for Jimmy Mangan and JP McManus.

Mangan said: "We felt he mightn’t just be up to the Gold Cup distance for another year. He’s only just turned seven, so he’s only a young horse and the three-mile-two might just take too much out of him for down the road.”

Il Est Francais could represent France, Paul Nicholls has four in the race in Ginny’s Destiny, Hitman, Il Ridoto and Stage Star.

Gordon Elliott could turn to Conflated, Fil D’Or and Found A Fifty.

Ahoy Senor, Djelo, Ga Law, Hang In There, Heart Wood, JPR One, Journey With Me, Le Patron, Martator, Master Chewy and Springwell Bay complete the field.