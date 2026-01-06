Ryanair Chase entries: Fact To File and Romeo Coolio among star names

Last year’s winner Fact To File and star novice chaser Romeo Coolio are among 32 entries for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.
The former disappointed in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and the two-and-a-half mile Thursday feature is his only entry at the Festival.
Romeo Coolio is unbeaten in three races over fences including the Grade One Drinmore at Fairyhouse and the Racing Post Novices’ Chase at Leopardstown.
However, with no novice chase over this trip now at Cheltenham, connections must choose between the Arkle over two miles or Brown Advisory over three if they want to avoid stepping into open company.
JP McManus, who owns Fact To File, could also turn to Jonbon, Jagwar, Spillane’s Tower and Majborough.
Willie Mullins himself has a strong hand with Majborough and Fact To File joined in the race by Gaelic Warrior, Champ Kiely, Energumene, Il Etait Temps and Impaire Et Passe.
Ladbrokes King George VI Chase one-two The Jukebox Man and Banbridge have been given the Ryanair option alongside their Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup entries as has Betfair Chase winner Grey Dawning.
Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 2 Fact To File, 6 Gaelic Warrior, 7 Jango Baie, 8 Majborough, 12 Banbridge, The Jukebox Man, 14 Grey Dawning, Il Etait Temps, Romeo Coolio, 16 Heart Wood, Jonbon, 20 Kalif Du Berlais, Matata, 25 bar
