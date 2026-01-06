Ryanair Chase entries: Fact To File and Romeo Coolio among star names

The former disappointed in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and the two-and-a-half mile Thursday feature is his only entry at the Festival.

Romeo Coolio is unbeaten in three races over fences including the Grade One Drinmore at Fairyhouse and the Racing Post Novices’ Chase at Leopardstown.

However, with no novice chase over this trip now at Cheltenham, connections must choose between the Arkle over two miles or Brown Advisory over three if they want to avoid stepping into open company.