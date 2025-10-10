Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Trainer Charlie Appleby
Trainer Charlie Appleby

Ryan Moore's son Toby Moore finishes third on first ride at Kempton

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Fri October 10, 2025 · 2h ago

Charlie Appleby heaped plenty of praise on Toby Moore after the fledgling jockey, who is the son of four-time champion jockey Ryan Moore, finished third on his debut at Kempton.

The 17-year-old took his first footsteps on the track aboard Valdorcia in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Although the daughter of Oasis Dream proved no match for the winner Tarot, who was striking gold at the fourth time of asking, it was a display in the saddle that nonetheless impressed Appleby.

And following the race the Newmarket handler insisted that he intends to put the teenage rider up on more runners from his yard before the year is out.

Appleby said: “I’m delighted with Toby and he gave the filly a nice ride. He popped her out and got the box seat and travelled into the straight. He did everything we asked him to do.

“Hopefully, he will have enjoyed the experience, and more importantly gained experience from it. It won’t be long before we put him back in the irons.

“It was always going to be a high profile ride for him wherever he rode, but he has done nothing wrong on that filly.

"He looked nice and tidy and I’m hoping Ryan and Michelle will be happy and very proud of him.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING