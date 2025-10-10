Although the daughter of Oasis Dream proved no match for the winner Tarot, who was striking gold at the fourth time of asking, it was a display in the saddle that nonetheless impressed Appleby.

The 17-year-old took his first footsteps on the track aboard Valdorcia in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

And following the race the Newmarket handler insisted that he intends to put the teenage rider up on more runners from his yard before the year is out.

Appleby said: “I’m delighted with Toby and he gave the filly a nice ride. He popped her out and got the box seat and travelled into the straight. He did everything we asked him to do.

“Hopefully, he will have enjoyed the experience, and more importantly gained experience from it. It won’t be long before we put him back in the irons.

“It was always going to be a high profile ride for him wherever he rode, but he has done nothing wrong on that filly.

"He looked nice and tidy and I’m hoping Ryan and Michelle will be happy and very proud of him.”