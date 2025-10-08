Menu icon
Ryan Moore celebrates with the Yorkshire Oaks trophy
Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore's son picks up first ride for Charlie Appleby at Kempton on Friday

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed October 08, 2025 · 33 min ago

Toby Moore will set out on his race-riding career at Kempton this Friday, Ryan Moore's 17-year-old son booked to ride for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby.

The teenager Toby has been a member of the pony racing circuit since he was a youngster and has frequently lined up in the Shetland Pony Grand National races at the London International Horse Show.

Earlier this year, Moore junior could be spotted alongside father Ryan riding a piece of work for Appleby on Newmarket's famous Rowley Mile course.

He currently rides out regularly for Appleby at Moulton Paddocks in Newmarket and later this week will partner Valdorcia in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Fillies' Novice Stakes over six furlongs.

The once-raced daughter of Oasis Dream is drawn in stall four and apprentice Moore will claim 7lb in the saddle.

A young Toby Moore riding a Shetland Pony (centre, purple and white silks)
A young Toby Moore riding a Shetland Pony (centre, purple and white silks)

