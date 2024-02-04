Ryan Moore wins Lingfield Listed prize aboard Diligent Harry

Second in the BetUK Kachy Stakes behind the re-opposing but penalised Annaf 12 months ago, Diligent Harry was well supported to go one better and was sent off the 7/4 favourite.

Moore jumped him out smartly from the one box and was able to control the race from the front, quickening off the home turn and opening a sufficient advantage to hold off the late challenge of Annaf.

A length separated the pair at the line with William Twee a further two back in third.

With trainer Clive Cox not in attendance and Moore disappearing smartly to the weighing room, it was left to the delighted owners to face the Sky Sports Racing cameras.

"He's a beautiful horse, he's been such a great joy to have, really lovely," one said.

"He's still not won on turf but his rating on turf is the same as all-weather but he'll do it," another commented before adding, "Clive said he was well but he never goes overboard."

Half an hour earlier there was another all-the-way winner of the meeting's other Listed contest, the BetMGM Tandridge Stakes, with Dear My Friend (11/8) obliging for Charlie Johnston and Joe Fanning.

Fanning said: "He's a straightforward horse. He was on the wrong lead coming round the bend and I couldn't straighten him up but I think he's a nice horse and that's his trip as well. He's won well enough there."

A representative of owners Middleham Park added: "I spoke to Charlie earlier and he said just leave it up to Joe. We maybe would have preferred a lead but it didn't look like there was any pace in it and is there any man better to be in front than Joe?

"I could tell on the bend that we had the rest beat and Joe said he came round the bend on his wrong leg so he did well to win from there and was quite impressive in the end.

"He's always had ability and we probably tried to stretch his stamina at one stage and he's been gelded and hopefully we're going to get a more consistent horse this year. He lost his way a bit last year. I think Good Friday is on the agenda."