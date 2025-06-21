Ryan Moore will be back on board Lambourn in the Irish Derby

It will only be the second time in six career starts that Moore has ridden Lambourn, who is odds-on to land the Dubai Duty Free-backed race, with the previous time ending with victory in the Group Three Boodles Chester Vase

On that occasion Lambourn was passed over by Moore in favour of better-fancied stablemate Delacroix, however Ballydoyle master O’Brien has stated that his number one rider will be back on board for his next assignment.

The son of Australia ground his rivals into submission from the front under Wayne Lordan at Epsom Downs earlier this month to give O’Brien a record extending 11th success in the Betfred backed Classic.

O’Brien said: “The plan is for Lambourn to head to the Irish Derby and at the moment everything seems fine. He has been good since Epsom and everything has been straightforward.

“It was a great day for him and everything seemed straightforward. It all went according to plan for him.

"He was always going to be ridden forward that day and we were happy to make the running if no one was going on as he is a good stayer.

“Ryan will ride him next weekend so he will decide which way he wants to ride him as he won the trial at Chester before on him.”

While O’Brien holds a number of entries in the race he is yet to decide how many will represent him in the mile and a half prize, although one horse that looks set to miss the race is Delacroix.

O’Brien added: “He is the main one at the moment, but there will be no Delacroix. There might be a couple of others in there, but Lambourn is the main one.

“This horse has always been straightforward and he has form on all types of going. Hopefully he can do the Derby double.”