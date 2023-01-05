Ryan Moore has welcomed the British Horseracing Authority’s decision to allow jockeys to continue using the whip in the forehand position under new riding rules.

The BHA announced a series of alterations to the regulations in the summer, with jockeys only allowed to use the whip in the backhand position and serious breaches to result in disqualification from races and possible 28-day bans for riders in major races. However, further revisions were made to those plans after a number of riders registered their disquiet, with the implementation of the backhand-only rule proving a particularly unpopular prospect. The BHA reversed its decision on banning the forehand position on Wednesday, but overall permitted use of the whip in races will be reduced and penalties will be made much stiffer, with 40-day suspensions a possibility for the worst offences in class one and two races.

Three-times Flat champion Moore is pleased to see the BHA and riders agree on a revised outcome. In a statement issued by the Professional Jockeys Association, he said: “We thank the many well-intentioned individuals who have spent time on this issue. Horseracing must be competitive, have integrity and aim for the highest possible standards from all participants. “I welcome the fact that the backhand-only rule has been discarded and that the BHA will continue to discuss and work with us in the future and hope that British racing and other jurisdictions will work together to find long-term solutions.” National Hunt jockey Tom Scudamore was part of the Whip Consultation Steering Group which drew up the new rules. He added: “After the recent issues raised and consultations with the BHA board, through the PJA, I welcome the changes made “I hope that we can continue dialogue between both PJA and BHA to monitor the situation in order to maintain the highest standards that is expected every day in British racing.”

Charlie Deutsch reported the “majority” of riders to be happy with the changes and believes it should benefit their equine partners too. He said: “I think it is a better way forward – just the technique is better, basically. And that makes it easier for jockeys to land the whip in the right place. “With the backhand, you are more likely to get their ribs, instead of their rump. You want to be going for the fleshy backend, which is very important. “It would have been a big old problem for a few years (if the proposed rules had not been changed), so all credit to the BHA for changing their minds so quickly, so we can get it done, move on and get some good publicity. “If they have to do something, then they have to be harsh with the way it is going. The majority of the weighing room are happy. I just spoke to the lads towards the latter stages, but left it to the senior jockeys.”

