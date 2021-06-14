Royal Ascot guide: Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore on his rides

14:30 Order Of Australia We all know that Palace Pier is the one to beat if he brings his A-game to the table, and he will be very difficult to beat at that, but maybe the expected fast ground gives us all a window of hope – though probably not, as he won on it earlier in his career - and his third in the QEII here last October proves he can have the odd off-day. Order Of Australia caused a shock when beating his stablemates Circus Maximus and Lope Y Fernandez in Keeneland and clearly has a solid place chance on that firm ground win, which was a significant improvement on his earlier form. His improvement since stepping down from 1m4f was quite something. And he wasn’t disgraced when sixth in the Hong Kong Mile afterwards in December, too. There is little between our pair in here at their best, and I’d have happily ridden either. Lope Y Fernandez was probably unlucky not to pick up at least one Group 1 win last season, including when a length third to Order Of Australia at the Breeders’ Cup, and I think you can draw a line through his Lockinge run last time, a race in which the ground turned against him and I was not hard on him once beaten. He looks like having his optimum conditions here, a mile on fast ground, and he has a solid each-way chance, too.

"He looks absolutely fantastic, he's ready to go" - William Haggas Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

15:05 The Acropolis He had been going well at home before making his debut at the Curragh last month but the ground was very bad that day, and that was no reflection of his true ability. We got a better look at what a promising horse he was when winning impressively at Listowel last week and this son of Churchill and a Queen Mary third promises to be even better on this quicker ground still. He clearly steps up markedly grade but he is a horse we like. He is classy and should go well, albeit this is a big field made up of similarly unexposed juveniles. 15:40 Keep Busy Like Palace Pier, Battaash is the obvious standard-setter and if he runs up to his best then the rest of us are probably playing for places. A reproduction of any of his runs in the past two years, with the exception of the 2019 Abbaye, would make him very hard to beat. He has no weaknesses form-wise, or on the course or on the ground, and he won this first time out last season as well, but you hear of his rushed, interrupted preparation and you see some hope, I guess. Keep Busy tends to need her first run of the campaign so I think you can expect her to be a lot sharper for her fifth in heavy ground at Haydock on her return, a race in which she wasn’t beaten far, anyway. Her Group 1 form at the Curragh and in the Abbaye gives her an each-way chance, and she did run well when bumping into Art Power, who was running off just 97, in the 3yo 5f handicap at this meeting last year. I do think Ascot’s stiff 5f promises to suit Extravagant Kid, too. A close fourth from a wide draw in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint in Keeneland in November, I got on him for the first time in the Al Quoz at Meydan in March and he did it well. The bare form of that race needs improving on here but I do think conditions are very much in his favour. But Battaash is going to be very difficult to beat if he runs his race, as I said.