Ryan Moore on road to recovery after injury

It had been feared that Moore would be out for the remainder of the 2025 season after opting to take a spell on the sidelines to recover from a stress fracture to a femur.

Aidan O'Brien revealed that Moore had been struggling with his leg since the Irish Derby weekend towards the end of June and that attempts to manage the problem led to a scan at the end of August which revealed the extent of the injury, one which needed rest and recuperation to heal.

It was thought unlikely that Moore would return to race riding this season but his sister Hayley, a presenter on Sky Sports Racing, gave an upbeat update on his condition ahead of the opening day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster.

"Ryan's in really good form actually," she revealed.

"It was nice to spend a brief bit of time with him last week on a few days off. He's obviously very tough, wants to keep riding but was told that he needs a bit of R&R and he actually looked the best I've seen him walking around for a while.

"It's like a horse isn't it? You back off, they look fine, just a little bit of time. Hopefully he'll be back soon. I have no idea when, maybe the Arc, that would be ambitious, maybe the Breeders' Cup.

"Let's hope that he will be back riding asap."