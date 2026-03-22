Ryan Moore looks forward to riding Constitution Hill at Kempton Park

The former leading hurdler made a sensational start to his Flat career when winning at Southwell last month and is set to take the next step in his new career in the Virgin Bet Novice Stakes over a mile and a half.

Moore got a close-up view of Constitution Hill at Southwell as he partnered Daddy Long Legs for Willie Mullins with the pair racing prominently before weakening into ninth.

Speaking from Naas where he rode a treble, Moore told Racing TV: "He was very impressive that day and he's a very talented horse so looking forward to riding him on Wednesday."

When asked how far Constitution Hill could rise in the Flat ranks, Moore wouldn't be drawn, replying: "I don't know.

"I'm not in a position to say but what he done at Southwell was impressive so he's step-by-step."

There are nine entered for Wednesday night's heat, including the 83-rated Sea Of Kings and Southwell maiden winner Classical Allusion who represents trainer Andrew Balding.

Constitution Hill has been installed as the 2/9 favourite by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power.