Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore: 'It's good to be back' following leg injury

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed December 03, 2025 · 1h ago

Ryan Moore made a successful return to action on his second ride back from injury at Lingfield on Wednesday.

Aidan O'Brien's number one rider Moore has been out of action since suffering a stress fracture of the right femur in August but returned with a handful of rides at the all-weather circuit.

"It's been a while, so it's good to be back," the jockey said on Sky Sports Racing after partnering 1/2 favourite Lazzar to win the Join The Midnite Movement Novice Stakes for trainer Richard Hughes..

When asked if he was looking forward to riding in Hong Kong next week, he said: "We have some runners there on the Sunday and I'll be riding at Happy Valley (International Jockeys' Challenge on Wednesday), so I'm looking forward to that."

Moore had earlier filled the runner-up spot on George Boughey's Sovereign Wealth (11/8 favourite) in the opening seven-furlong nursery but went on to complete a double on 5/4 favourite Morrophore for John and Thady Gosden in the BetMGM Winter Oaks Trial Fillies' Handicap.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

