Ryan Moore made a successful return to action on his second ride back from injury at Lingfield on Wednesday.
Aidan O'Brien's number one rider Moore has been out of action since suffering a stress fracture of the right femur in August but returned with a handful of rides at the all-weather circuit.
"It's been a while, so it's good to be back," the jockey said on Sky Sports Racing after partnering 1/2 favourite Lazzar to win the Join The Midnite Movement Novice Stakes for trainer Richard Hughes..
When asked if he was looking forward to riding in Hong Kong next week, he said: "We have some runners there on the Sunday and I'll be riding at Happy Valley (International Jockeys' Challenge on Wednesday), so I'm looking forward to that."
Moore had earlier filled the runner-up spot on George Boughey's Sovereign Wealth (11/8 favourite) in the opening seven-furlong nursery but went on to complete a double on 5/4 favourite Morrophore for John and Thady Gosden in the BetMGM Winter Oaks Trial Fillies' Handicap.
