Aidan O'Brien's number one rider Moore has been out of action since suffering a stress fracture of the right femur in August but returned with a handful of rides at the all-weather circuit.

"It's been a while, so it's good to be back," the jockey said on Sky Sports Racing after partnering 1/2 favourite Lazzar to win the Join The Midnite Movement Novice Stakes for trainer Richard Hughes..

When asked if he was looking forward to riding in Hong Kong next week, he said: "We have some runners there on the Sunday and I'll be riding at Happy Valley (International Jockeys' Challenge on Wednesday), so I'm looking forward to that."