He probably could have done without the attention of Pyledriver and Westover on the front end when fourth in the King George last time, and as a result he didn’t run up to his best there. But he had earlier shaped very well on his comeback from injury over 1m2f at the Curragh and he gave me a great feel when winning the Hardwicke from the front over 1m4f at Royal Ascot.

We know he takes his travelling well, having just been touched off in the Breeders’ Cup Turf last season, and I’d say he has a very good chance in here if returning to his best. The home challenge looks pretty solid, featuring plenty of Grade 1 winners – and they include Gufo, who beat me on Japan narrowly in this race last season, and they re-fit the blinkers on him, I see – but I’d be disappointed if Broome couldn’t go close here, for all it is a pretty competitive race with depth.

Trip and ground are clearly no problem, a draw in three could have been worse and he doesn’t need to lead.