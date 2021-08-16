Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador on Saratoga ride

Saturday Saratoga 22.25pm Japan

He kicked off the season with a good win in the Ormonde where he beat Trueshan and Sonnyboyliston. That form has been well franked since with Trueshan winning the G1 Goodwood Cup and Sonnyboyliston landing the Ebor last Saturday.

The ground went for him in the Coronation Cup and again in the Hardwicke when it came up soft. He just doesn’t operate to the same level when it’s soft. With this race in mind, we dropped him back to 1m1f in the G3 ‘Meld Stakes’ at Leopardstown last day.