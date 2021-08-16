Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ryan Moore celebrates with the Yorkshire Oaks trophy
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador on Saratoga ride

By Sporting Life
17:00 · FRI August 27, 2021

He heads out to America on Saturday to ride Japan. Check out Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore's thoughts ahead of the Saratoga card.

Saturday Saratoga

22.25pm Japan

He kicked off the season with a good win in the Ormonde where he beat Trueshan and Sonnyboyliston. That form has been well franked since with Trueshan winning the G1 Goodwood Cup and Sonnyboyliston landing the Ebor last Saturday.

The ground went for him in the Coronation Cup and again in the Hardwicke when it came up soft. He just doesn’t operate to the same level when it’s soft. With this race in mind, we dropped him back to 1m1f in the G3 ‘Meld Stakes’ at Leopardstown last day.

Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

He did it well there and I thought he was always holding off the late closers. That will have sharpened him up. Although only the 7 runners here it’s a very competitive race and the Chad Brown trained, Tribhuvan, looked smart when making all to land the G1 ‘United Nations Stakes’ in Monmouth Park last month.

Cross Border, who won the ‘Bowling Green’ here on his last run and last year’s winner, Channel Maker, who beat Cross Boarder by 5 3/4L that day, also must be respected. Hopefully the ground has dried out following some recent bad weather in the area and if it has, then my guy will give a good very account of himself.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING