Check out Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore's thoughts on the chances of his Friday rides at Newmarket including Concert Hall.

Friday - Newmarket 1.15 Newmarket: Kirilenko - “Sir Michael Stoute’s Kirilenko is a nicely bred Cheveley Park filly by Ulysses out of Marenko, whom I won the Fred Darling on. She goes well at home, and I hope she will run a nice race on debut but will most likely improve for the outing”. 1.50 Newmarket: Nymphadora – “Nymphadora was impressive when winning a listed race at York at the start of the year and has run some good races in defeat since. She put in a disappointing effort last time out at Kempton, but this is an open race, and if back to her best, she can be competitive”.

2.25 Newmarket: Rishes Bar – “Rishes Bar was a first-time out winner at Haydock for David O’Meara, was slowly away on that occasion but still managed to turn over the odds on favourite Vertiginous by getting on top at the finish. Her second run was a fair effort in a big field at Ayr next time out. She quickly reappears and will have to improve again to be competitive against today’s opposition”. 3.00 Newmarket: Horoscope – “I thought Horoscope ran a career-best last time at Leopardstown. He is down a few furlongs this afternoon, but the galloping track should suit him. This is a strong Group 2, and Horoscope has been a busy boy this year. However, he is improving with each run and has solid claims”.

3.35 Newmarket: Concert Hall – “Concert Hall is a Dubawi filly who is getting better with racing. On her last start, she won a 7F Group 3 at the Curragh, which was an improved effort. I believe she will be even happier going up to a mile today. It is an exciting race; the favourite Inspiral of John & Thady Gosden’s has been impressive on all her starts. Wild Beauty is coming from a Grade 1 in America where she looked like an improved performer on what she had shown previously. James Ferguson’s filly Mise En Scene has done nothing wrong but will have to improve here”. 4.40 Newmarket: La Joconde – “Aidan O'Brien's La Joconde has improved for her last two runs at York and Longchamp. She is coming back to a mile and a quarter today. Hopefully, the track will suit her, but her better runs have come on a quicker surface. It is a tricky race, and you can make a case very many runners in this race. Soft Whisper was impressive last time out for Saeed bin Suroor”.