Ryan Moore booked for Lingfield return from injury

Aidan O'Brien's number one rider Moore has been out of action since suffering a stress fracture of the right femur in August but is set to return with a handful of rides on the all-weather this week.

Among Moore's mounts are the William Haggas-trained newcomer Evening Fades in the Win £250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes, and the George Strawbridge-owned Morrophone for the training team of John & Thady Gosden in the BetMGM Winter Oaks Trial Fillies' Handicap.

In what could be a significant end to the year for O'Brien, who remains just two Group/Grade 1 winners short of equalling his own record of 28 top-level successes in a year, Moore is expected to partner potential big-race contenders Los Angeles (Vase) and The Lion In Winter (Mile) for the Ballydoyle outfit if passed fit for the Hong Kong International Races meeting at Sha Tin later this month.

He is also pencilled in for the International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley earlier that week on December 10, where he will be riding against the likes of William Buick, Mickael Barzalona, Hollie Doyle, James McDonald and HK regulars Zac Purton and Joao Moreira.